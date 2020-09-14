Vote 2020: What you need to bring with you to the polls in Texas

If you want your vote to count, make sure you're ready when you go the polls

BEAUMONT, Texas — Election Day is almost here and you want your vote to count! There are certain things you need to know when going to the polls, like what to bring.



In Texas, you need one of these to cast your vote

Your DPS driver license

Personal ID issued by DPS

Texas Election ID certificate

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

Military ID card with photo

U.S. Passport with photo

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

All of the above must be current, with the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate or -- for voters between the ages of 18 and 69 -- have expired within four years of being used at the polls. For voters who are 70 years or older, they can use a form of identification above that has expired if it's otherwise valid.

If you don't have any of the above forms of ID, you can apply for a free Election Identification Certificate with the DPS. Call (512) 424-2600 or visit the DPS website.

What if you don't have any of the above IDs and can't get one?

When you get to the polls, you'll need to fill out a declaration, describing why you can't get any of the above forms of ID and show a copy or original of one of the following:

A government document that shows your name and an address, including your voter registration certificate

Current utility bill

Bank statement

Government check

Paycheck

(a) A certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes your identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

If you aren't able to provide an acceptable photo ID or supporting document, you can still vote provisionally. You'll need to sign a provisional affidavit and have six days after the election to have your vote counted by bringing an approved photo ID to the voter registrar.

EXEMPTION: Voters with a disability may apply with the county voter registrar for a permanent exemption to showing acceptable photo ID or following the Reasonable Impediment Declaration procedure at the polls. Voters with a religious objection to being photographed or voters who do not present an acceptable form of photo identification or follow the Reasonable Impediment Declaration procedure at the polls because of certain natural disasters may apply for a temporary exemption to showing an acceptable form of photo identification or following the Reasonable Impediment Declaration procedure at the polls. Please contact your voter registrar for more details.