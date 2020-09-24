What's on the ballot in Jasper County?

Candidates in the Nov. 3 election include President, U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative, Sheriff as well as local council seats

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Election Day is November 3, 2020, and there is a lot on the ballot for Jefferson County voters.

Here's everything you need to know before you head to the polls!

What you need to bring to vote

In Texas, you need one of these to cast your vote:

Your DPS driver license

Personal ID issued by DPS

Texas Election ID certificate

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

Military ID card with photo

U.S. Passport with photo

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

Polling locations

There are 21 locations across Jasper County for you to cast your ballot on Election Day. Registered voters can vote at any location.

How you can vote early

Early voting for the November 3rd General Election begins on October 13 and ends on October 30.

There are five locations for you to cast your ballot early, including Jasper County Courthouse, the Evadale Fire Department and Buna sub-courthouse

Dates and hours to vote early:

Oct. 13-14: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Oct. 15-16: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Oct. 19-23: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Oct. 26-30: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

What's on the ballot?

President / Vice President

Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (Republican)

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (Democrat)

Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (Libertarian)

Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker (Green)

United States Senator

John Cornyn (Republican)

Mary "MJ" Hegar (Democrat)

Kerry Douglas McKennon (Libertarian)

David B. Collins (Green)

United States Representative, District 36

Brian Babin (Republican)

Rashad Lewis (Democrat)

Chad Abbey (Libertarian)

Hal J. Ridley Jr. (Green)

Railroad Commissioner

James "Jim" Wright (Republican)

Chrysta Castañeda (Democrat)

Matt Sterett (Libertarian)

Katija "Kat" Gruene (Green)

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Nathan Hecht (Republican)

Amy Clark Meachum (Democrat)

Mark Ash (Libertarian)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term

Jane Bland (Republican)

Kathy Cheng (Democrat)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Jeff Boyd (Republican)

Staci Williams (Democrat)

William Bryan Strange III (Libertarian)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Brett Busby (Republican)

Gisela D. Triana (Democrat)

Tom Oxford (Libertarian)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Bert Richardson (Republican)

Elizabeth David Frizell (Democrat)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary (Republican)

Tina Clinton (Democrat)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

David Newell (Republican)

Brandon Birmingham (Democrat)

State Representative, District 19

James White (Republican)

Chief Justice, 9th Court of Appeals District

Scott Golemon (Republican)

District Judge, 1st Judicial District

Craig M. Mixson (Republican)

Sheriff

Mitchel Newman (Republican)

County Tax Assessor-Collector

Bobby Biscamp (Republican)

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1

Seth Martindale (Republican)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Unexpired Term

John Cooper (Republican)

Ray Lewis (Democrat)

Marsha Stphenson (Libertarian)

Constable, Precinct No. 1

Jimmy W. Hensarling (Republican)

City of Jasper

Councilmember District No. 3

DeMarcus J. Holmes

Hazel Johnson

City of Kirbyville

Councilmember Place 1

Alice M. Rawls

Laura Palmer Adams

Councilmember Place 2

Freddie DuPont

Andra Grant

Councilmember Place 5

Amanda Gates

Jimmy W. Gaspard

Buna ISD

School Trustee (Vote for no more than 4)

Joey Broom

jimmy Branch

Ryan Beaver

Karli Cherry

Tyesha Hall

Shad Skinner

Rachelle Humble

Evadale ISD

School Trustee, Place #1

Johnny Dale Gravis

Jason Sylvester

School Trustee, Place #5

Colby Buford

School Trustee, Place #6

Jim Love

Nathaniel Drake

School Trustee, Place #7

Mill Stringer

Jasper Hospital District

Board of Directors (Vote for no more than 5)

Martin E. Gilliland

Harold Kennedy

Linda Templeton

Steve Adams

Terry J. Napper

Charles O. Warren

Michael S. Ratcliff

Rodney Norsworthy

Laura Moore

Joe Clyde Adams, Sr.

Emergency Services District No. 4

The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Jasper County Emergency Services District No. 4 at a rate not to exceed two percent in any location in the district.