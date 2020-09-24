What's on the ballot in Jasper County?

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Election Day is November 3, 2020, and there is a lot on the ballot for Jefferson County voters.
Here's everything you need to know before you head to the polls!
What you need to bring to vote
In Texas, you need one of these to cast your vote:
- Your DPS driver license
- Personal ID issued by DPS
- Texas Election ID certificate
- Texas handgun license issued by DPS
- Military ID card with photo
- U.S. Passport with photo
- U.S. citizenship certificate with photo
Polling locations
There are 21 locations across Jasper County for you to cast your ballot on Election Day. Registered voters can vote at any location.
How you can vote early
Early voting for the November 3rd General Election begins on October 13 and ends on October 30.
There are five locations for you to cast your ballot early, including Jasper County Courthouse, the Evadale Fire Department and Buna sub-courthouse
Dates and hours to vote early:
- Oct. 13-14: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Oct. 15-16: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Oct. 19-23: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Oct. 26-30: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
What's on the ballot?
President / Vice President
- Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (Republican)
- Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (Democrat)
- Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (Libertarian)
- Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker (Green)
United States Senator
- John Cornyn (Republican)
- Mary "MJ" Hegar (Democrat)
- Kerry Douglas McKennon (Libertarian)
- David B. Collins (Green)
United States Representative, District 36
- Brian Babin (Republican)
- Rashad Lewis (Democrat)
- Chad Abbey (Libertarian)
- Hal J. Ridley Jr. (Green)
Railroad Commissioner
- James "Jim" Wright (Republican)
- Chrysta Castañeda (Democrat)
- Matt Sterett (Libertarian)
- Katija "Kat" Gruene (Green)
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
- Nathan Hecht (Republican)
- Amy Clark Meachum (Democrat)
- Mark Ash (Libertarian)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term
- Jane Bland (Republican)
- Kathy Cheng (Democrat)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
- Jeff Boyd (Republican)
- Staci Williams (Democrat)
- William Bryan Strange III (Libertarian)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
- Brett Busby (Republican)
- Gisela D. Triana (Democrat)
- Tom Oxford (Libertarian)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
- Bert Richardson (Republican)
- Elizabeth David Frizell (Democrat)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
- Kevin Patrick Yeary (Republican)
- Tina Clinton (Democrat)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
- David Newell (Republican)
- Brandon Birmingham (Democrat)
State Representative, District 19
- James White (Republican)
Chief Justice, 9th Court of Appeals District
- Scott Golemon (Republican)
District Judge, 1st Judicial District
- Craig M. Mixson (Republican)
Sheriff
- Mitchel Newman (Republican)
County Tax Assessor-Collector
- Bobby Biscamp (Republican)
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1
- Seth Martindale (Republican)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Unexpired Term
- John Cooper (Republican)
- Ray Lewis (Democrat)
- Marsha Stphenson (Libertarian)
Constable, Precinct No. 1
- Jimmy W. Hensarling (Republican)
City of Jasper
Councilmember District No. 3
- DeMarcus J. Holmes
- Hazel Johnson
City of Kirbyville
Councilmember Place 1
- Alice M. Rawls
- Laura Palmer Adams
Councilmember Place 2
- Freddie DuPont
- Andra Grant
Councilmember Place 5
- Amanda Gates
- Jimmy W. Gaspard
Buna ISD
School Trustee (Vote for no more than 4)
- Joey Broom
- jimmy Branch
- Ryan Beaver
- Karli Cherry
- Tyesha Hall
- Shad Skinner
- Rachelle Humble
Evadale ISD
School Trustee, Place #1
- Johnny Dale Gravis
- Jason Sylvester
School Trustee, Place #5
- Colby Buford
School Trustee, Place #6
- Jim Love
- Nathaniel Drake
School Trustee, Place #7
- Mill Stringer
Jasper Hospital District
Board of Directors (Vote for no more than 5)
- Martin E. Gilliland
- Harold Kennedy
- Linda Templeton
- Steve Adams
- Terry J. Napper
- Charles O. Warren
- Michael S. Ratcliff
- Rodney Norsworthy
- Laura Moore
- Joe Clyde Adams, Sr.
Emergency Services District No. 4
The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Jasper County Emergency Services District No. 4 at a rate not to exceed two percent in any location in the district.
- For
- Against