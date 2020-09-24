What's on the ballot in Jefferson County?

Candidates in the Nov. 3 election include President, U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative, Sheriff as well as commissioner and constable

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Election Day is November 3, 2020, and there is a lot on the ballot for Jefferson County voters.

Here's everything you need to know before you head to the polls!

What you need to bring to vote

In Texas, you need one of these to cast your vote

Your DPS driver license

Personal ID issued by DPS

Texas Election ID certificate

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

Military ID card with photo

U.S. Passport with photo

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

Polling locations

There are 40 locations across Jefferson County for you to cast your ballot on Election Day. Registered voters in Jefferson County can vote at any location.

How you can vote early

Early voting for the November 3rd General Election begins on October 13 and ends on October 30.

There are 11 locations for you to cast your ballot early, including the Beaumont Courthouse, Rogers Park, the Port Arthur Library and the Groves Recreation Center.

Dates and hours to vote early:

Oct. 13-16: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Oct. 19-23: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Oct. 24 (Saturday): 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Oct. 25 (Sunday): 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Oct. 26-Oct. 30: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

What's on the ballot

President / Vice President

Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (Republican)

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (Democrat)

Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (Libertarian)

Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker (Green)

United States Senator

John Cornyn (Republican)

Mary "MJ" Hegar (Democrat)

Kerry Douglas McKennon (Libertarian)

David B. Collins (Green)

United States Representative 14

Randy Weber (Republican)

Adrienne Bell (Democrat)

Railroad Commissioner

James "Jim" Wright (Republican)

Chrysta Castañeda (Democrat)

Matt Sterett (Libertarian)

Katija "Kat" Gruene (Green)

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Nathan Hecht (Republican)

Amy Clark Meachum (Democrat)

Mark Ash (Libertarian)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term

Jane Bland (Republican)

Kathy Cheng (Democrat)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Jeff Boyd (Republican)

Staci Williams (Democrat)

William Bryan Strange III (Libertarian)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Brett Busby (Republican)

Gisela D. Triana (Democrat)

Tom Oxford (Libertarian)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Bert Richardson (Republican)

Elizabeth David Frizell (Democrat)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary (Republican)

Tina Clinton (Democrat)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

David Newell (Republican)

Brandon Birmingham (Democrat)

State Senator, District 4

Brandon Creighton (Republican)

Jay Stittleburg (Democrat)

Cameron Brock (Libertarian)

State Representative District 21

Dade Phelan (Republican)

State Representative District 22

Jacorion Randle (Republican)

Joe Deshotel (Democrat)

Chief Justice, 9th Court of Appeals District

Scott Golemon (Republican)

District Judge, 60th Judicial District

Justin Gary Sanderson (Democrat)

District Judge, 136th Judicial District

Baylor Wortham (Democrat)

Sheriff

David Odom (Republican)

Zena Stephens (Democrat)

Steven Broussard (Libertarian)

County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Vernon Pierce (Republican)

Write-in

County Constable, Precinct 1

Mark Mann (Republican)

Jevonne "J.C." Pollard (Democrat)

CITY OF BEVIL OAKS

Councilmember Ward 1

Martha Vautrot

Dale Darby

Councilmember Ward 1, Unexpired Term

Dasareeta "Rita" Williams

Marsie Nesmith-Waller

Phillip Neichoy

Councilmember Ward 2

Candice Duff

Doug Emmons

Councilmember Ward 3

Cherilyn Mitchell

Paul Goebel

Groves

Mayor

Chris Borne

Karen Theis

City Marshal

Tommy Smith

Norman Reynolds, Jr.

Commissioner, District 7

Richard "Dickie" Beaumont

Mike Cabaniss

Councilmember Ward II

Paul Oliver

Jeremy Young

Councilmember Ward IV

Rhonda Dugas

Kyle Hollier

Port Neches

Commissioner, District 7

Matt Vincent

Eric (Ricky) Adams

Jim Parson

Rand Holtham

Port Arthur

Commissioner, District 7

James "Coach" Gamble, Sr.

Port Neches-Groves Independent School District

Trustee, Place 6

Dallon James

Danny Viator, Jr.

Rusty Brittain

Trustee, Place 7

Jake Lefort

Port Arthur Independent School District

Board of Trustees

Joseph L. Guillory, II

Dianne Brown

Kenneth W. Lofton, Sr.

Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District

Trustee, Position 1

Celeste Ramsey

Gene Arceneaux

Brandon Luquette

Trustee, Position 2

Jeff Burdick

Trustee, Position 3

Chad McLeod

Mike Broussard

Brandon Schwartzenburg

Trustee, Position 4

Bob Thewman

Davilyn Walston

Trustee, Position 6, Unexpired Term

Felman Malveaux

Robert Lott

Bond Election

Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District

Bond Proposition A

The issuance of $36,920,000 of bonds by the Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District to pay for and finance the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipping of school buildings and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District

Bond Preposition B

The issuance of $1,480,000 of bonds by the Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District to pay for and finance the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipping of the concession stand at the district's high school football stadium and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Hardin-Jefferson Independent School District

Proposition A

The issuance of $21,250,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition and equipment of school buildings in the district (including, but not limited to, the rehabilitation, renovation, expansion and/or improvement of school buildings in the district, the acquisition and update of technology equipment to be used for school security purposes, and the acquisition and update of technology infrastructure integral to the construction of a facility), and the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. Required statement for all school district bond propositions pursuant to section 45.003, Texas education code: This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Hardin-Jefferson Independent School District

Proposition B

The issuance of $3,750,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition and equipment of the Hardin-Jefferson High School stadium (including, but not limited to, stadium restrooms, concession stands, track, playing field surface and lighting), and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. Required statement for all school district bond propositions pursuant to section 45.003, Texas education code: This is a property tax increase.