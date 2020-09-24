What's on the ballot in Jefferson County?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Election Day is November 3, 2020, and there is a lot on the ballot for Jefferson County voters.
Here's everything you need to know before you head to the polls!
What you need to bring to vote
In Texas, you need one of these to cast your vote
- Your DPS driver license
- Personal ID issued by DPS
- Texas Election ID certificate
- Texas handgun license issued by DPS
- Military ID card with photo
- U.S. Passport with photo
- U.S. citizenship certificate with photo
Polling locations
There are 40 locations across Jefferson County for you to cast your ballot on Election Day. Registered voters in Jefferson County can vote at any location.
How you can vote early
Early voting for the November 3rd General Election begins on October 13 and ends on October 30.
There are 11 locations for you to cast your ballot early, including the Beaumont Courthouse, Rogers Park, the Port Arthur Library and the Groves Recreation Center.
Dates and hours to vote early:
- Oct. 13-16: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Oct. 19-23: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Oct. 24 (Saturday): 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Oct. 25 (Sunday): 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
- Oct. 26-Oct. 30: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
What's on the ballot
President / Vice President
- Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (Republican)
- Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (Democrat)
- Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (Libertarian)
- Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker (Green)
United States Senator
- John Cornyn (Republican)
- Mary "MJ" Hegar (Democrat)
- Kerry Douglas McKennon (Libertarian)
- David B. Collins (Green)
United States Representative 14
- Randy Weber (Republican)
- Adrienne Bell (Democrat)
Railroad Commissioner
- James "Jim" Wright (Republican)
- Chrysta Castañeda (Democrat)
- Matt Sterett (Libertarian)
- Katija "Kat" Gruene (Green)
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
- Nathan Hecht (Republican)
- Amy Clark Meachum (Democrat)
- Mark Ash (Libertarian)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term
- Jane Bland (Republican)
- Kathy Cheng (Democrat)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
- Jeff Boyd (Republican)
- Staci Williams (Democrat)
- William Bryan Strange III (Libertarian)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
- Brett Busby (Republican)
- Gisela D. Triana (Democrat)
- Tom Oxford (Libertarian)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
- Bert Richardson (Republican)
- Elizabeth David Frizell (Democrat)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
- Kevin Patrick Yeary (Republican)
- Tina Clinton (Democrat)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
- David Newell (Republican)
- Brandon Birmingham (Democrat)
State Senator, District 4
- Brandon Creighton (Republican)
- Jay Stittleburg (Democrat)
- Cameron Brock (Libertarian)
State Representative District 21
- Dade Phelan (Republican)
State Representative District 22
- Jacorion Randle (Republican)
- Joe Deshotel (Democrat)
Chief Justice, 9th Court of Appeals District
- Scott Golemon (Republican)
District Judge, 60th Judicial District
- Justin Gary Sanderson (Democrat)
District Judge, 136th Judicial District
- Baylor Wortham (Democrat)
Sheriff
- David Odom (Republican)
- Zena Stephens (Democrat)
- Steven Broussard (Libertarian)
County Commissioner, Precinct 1
- Vernon Pierce (Republican)
- Write-in
County Constable, Precinct 1
- Mark Mann (Republican)
- Jevonne "J.C." Pollard (Democrat)
CITY OF BEVIL OAKS
Councilmember Ward 1
- Martha Vautrot
- Dale Darby
Councilmember Ward 1, Unexpired Term
- Dasareeta "Rita" Williams
- Marsie Nesmith-Waller
- Phillip Neichoy
Councilmember Ward 2
- Candice Duff
- Doug Emmons
Councilmember Ward 3
- Cherilyn Mitchell
- Paul Goebel
Groves
Mayor
- Chris Borne
- Karen Theis
City Marshal
- Tommy Smith
- Norman Reynolds, Jr.
Commissioner, District 7
- Richard "Dickie" Beaumont
- Mike Cabaniss
Councilmember Ward II
- Paul Oliver
- Jeremy Young
Councilmember Ward IV
- Rhonda Dugas
- Kyle Hollier
Port Neches
Commissioner, District 7
- Matt Vincent
- Eric (Ricky) Adams
- Jim Parson
- Rand Holtham
Port Arthur
Commissioner, District 7
- James "Coach" Gamble, Sr.
Port Neches-Groves Independent School District
Trustee, Place 6
- Dallon James
- Danny Viator, Jr.
- Rusty Brittain
Trustee, Place 7
- Jake Lefort
Port Arthur Independent School District
Board of Trustees
- Joseph L. Guillory, II
- Dianne Brown
- Kenneth W. Lofton, Sr.
Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District
Trustee, Position 1
- Celeste Ramsey
- Gene Arceneaux
- Brandon Luquette
Trustee, Position 2
- Jeff Burdick
Trustee, Position 3
- Chad McLeod
- Mike Broussard
- Brandon Schwartzenburg
Trustee, Position 4
- Bob Thewman
- Davilyn Walston
Trustee, Position 6, Unexpired Term
- Felman Malveaux
- Robert Lott
Bond Election
Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District
Bond Proposition A
The issuance of $36,920,000 of bonds by the Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District to pay for and finance the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipping of school buildings and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.
- For
- Against
Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District
Bond Preposition B
The issuance of $1,480,000 of bonds by the Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District to pay for and finance the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipping of the concession stand at the district's high school football stadium and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.
- For
- Against
Hardin-Jefferson Independent School District
Proposition A
The issuance of $21,250,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition and equipment of school buildings in the district (including, but not limited to, the rehabilitation, renovation, expansion and/or improvement of school buildings in the district, the acquisition and update of technology equipment to be used for school security purposes, and the acquisition and update of technology infrastructure integral to the construction of a facility), and the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. Required statement for all school district bond propositions pursuant to section 45.003, Texas education code: This is a property tax increase.
- For
- Against
Hardin-Jefferson Independent School District
Proposition B
The issuance of $3,750,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition and equipment of the Hardin-Jefferson High School stadium (including, but not limited to, stadium restrooms, concession stands, track, playing field surface and lighting), and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. Required statement for all school district bond propositions pursuant to section 45.003, Texas education code: This is a property tax increase.
- For
- Against