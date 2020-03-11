What's on the ballot in Tyler County?

Candidates in the Nov. 3 election include President, U.S. Senate.

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — Election Day is November 3, 2020, and there is a lot on the ballot for Tyler County voters.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Here's everything you need to know before you head to the polls!

What you need to bring to vote

In Texas, you need one of these to cast your vote:

Your DPS driver license

Personal ID issued by DPS

Texas Election ID certificate

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

Military ID card with photo

U.S. Passport with photo

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

Polling locations

There are 18 voting box locations across Tyler County for you to cast your ballot on Election Day. Registered voters are only allowed to vote at their registered voting box.

What's on the ballot

President / Vice President

Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (Republican)

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (Democrat)

Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (Libertarian)

Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker (Green)

United States Senator

John Cornyn (Republican)

Mary "MJ" Hegar (Democrat)

Kerry Douglas McKennon (Libertarian)

David B. Collins (Green)

United States Representative, District 36

Brian Babin (Republican)

Rashad Lewis (Democrat)

Chad Abbey (Libertarian)

Hal J. Ridley Jr. (Green)

Railroad Commissioner

James "Jim" Wright (Republican)

Chrysta Castañeda (Democrat)

Matt Sterett (Libertarian)

Katija "Kat" Gruene (Green)

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Nathan Hecht (Republican)

Amy Clark Meachum (Democrat)

Mark Ash (Libertarian)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term

Jane Bland (Republican)

Kathy Cheng (Democrat)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Jeff Boyd (Republican)

Staci Williams (Democrat)

William Bryan Strange III (Libertarian)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Brett Busby (Republican)

Gisela D. Triana (Democrat)

Tom Oxford (Libertarian)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Bert Richardson (Republican)

Elizabeth David Frizell (Democrat)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary (Republican)

Tina Clinton (Democrat)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

David Newell (Republican)

Brandon Birmingham (Democrat)

State Representative, District 19

James White (Republican)

Chief Justice, 9th Court of Appeals District

Scott Golemon (Republican)

District Judge, 88th Judicial District

Earl Stover Iii (Republican)

Sheriff

Bryan Weatherford (Republican)

Michael King (Independent)

County Tax Assessor-Collector

Lynnette Cruse (Republican)

County Commissioner Precinct 1

Joe Blacksher (Republican)

County Commissioner Precinct 3

Mike Marshall (Republican)

County Constable Precinct 1

Ronnie Ford (Republican)

County Constable Precinct 2

Casey Whitworth (Republican)

County Constable Precinct 3

Tony Reynolds (Republican)

County Constable Precinct 4