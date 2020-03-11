What's on the ballot in Tyler County?

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — Election Day is November 3, 2020, and there is a lot on the ballot for Tyler County voters.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Here's everything you need to know before you head to the polls!
What you need to bring to vote
In Texas, you need one of these to cast your vote:
- Your DPS driver license
- Personal ID issued by DPS
- Texas Election ID certificate
- Texas handgun license issued by DPS
- Military ID card with photo
- U.S. Passport with photo
- U.S. citizenship certificate with photo
Polling locations
There are 18 voting box locations across Tyler County for you to cast your ballot on Election Day. Registered voters are only allowed to vote at their registered voting box.
What's on the ballot
President / Vice President
- Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (Republican)
- Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (Democrat)
- Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (Libertarian)
- Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker (Green)
United States Senator
- John Cornyn (Republican)
- Mary "MJ" Hegar (Democrat)
- Kerry Douglas McKennon (Libertarian)
- David B. Collins (Green)
United States Representative, District 36
- Brian Babin (Republican)
- Rashad Lewis (Democrat)
- Chad Abbey (Libertarian)
- Hal J. Ridley Jr. (Green)
Railroad Commissioner
- James "Jim" Wright (Republican)
- Chrysta Castañeda (Democrat)
- Matt Sterett (Libertarian)
- Katija "Kat" Gruene (Green)
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
- Nathan Hecht (Republican)
- Amy Clark Meachum (Democrat)
- Mark Ash (Libertarian)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term
- Jane Bland (Republican)
- Kathy Cheng (Democrat)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
- Jeff Boyd (Republican)
- Staci Williams (Democrat)
- William Bryan Strange III (Libertarian)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
- Brett Busby (Republican)
- Gisela D. Triana (Democrat)
- Tom Oxford (Libertarian)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
- Bert Richardson (Republican)
- Elizabeth David Frizell (Democrat)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
- Kevin Patrick Yeary (Republican)
- Tina Clinton (Democrat)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
- David Newell (Republican)
- Brandon Birmingham (Democrat)
State Representative, District 19
- James White (Republican)
Chief Justice, 9th Court of Appeals District
- Scott Golemon (Republican)
District Judge, 88th Judicial District
- Earl Stover Iii (Republican)
Sheriff
- Bryan Weatherford (Republican)
- Michael King (Independent)
County Tax Assessor-Collector
- Lynnette Cruse (Republican)
County Commissioner Precinct 1
- Joe Blacksher (Republican)
County Commissioner Precinct 3
- Mike Marshall (Republican)
County Constable Precinct 1
- Ronnie Ford (Republican)
County Constable Precinct 2
- Casey Whitworth (Republican)
County Constable Precinct 3
- Tony Reynolds (Republican)
County Constable Precinct 4
- Zachary Zachary (Republican)