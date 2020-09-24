What's on the ballot in Newton County?

Early voting for the November 3rd election begins on October 13

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Election Day is November 3, 2020, and there is a lot on the ballot for Newton County voters.

Here's everything you need to know before you head to the polls!

What you need to bring to vote

In Texas, you need one of these to cast your vote:

Your DPS driver license

Personal ID issued by DPS

Texas Election ID certificate

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

Military ID card with photo

U.S. Passport with photo

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

How you can vote early

Early voting for the November 3rd General Election begins on October 13 and ends on October 30.

For locations, you can contact Newton County Election Officer Sandra K. Duckworth at 409-379-5341.

What's on the ballot

President / Vice President

Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (Republican)

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (Democrat)

Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (Libertarian)

Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker (Green)

United States Senator

John Cornyn (Republican)

Mary "MJ" Hegar (Democrat)

Kerry Douglas McKennon (Libertarian)

David B. Collins (Green)

United States Representative, District 36

Brian Babin (Republican)

Rashad Lewis (Democrat)

Chad Abbey (Libertarian)

Hal J. Ridley Jr. (Green)

Railroad Commissioner

James "Jim" Wright (Republican)

Chrysta Castañeda (Democrat)

Matt Sterett (Libertarian)

Katija "Kat" Gruene (Green)

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Nathan Hecht (Republican)

Amy Clark Meachum (Democrat)

Mark Ash (Libertarian)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term

Jane Bland (Republican)

Kathy Cheng (Democrat)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Jeff Boyd (Republican)

Staci Williams (Democrat)

William Bryan Strange III (Libertarian)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Brett Busby (Republican)

Gisela D. Triana (Democrat)

Tom Oxford (Libertarian)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Bert Richardson (Republican)

Elizabeth David Frizell (Democrat)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary (Republican)

Tina Clinton (Democrat)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

David Newell (Republican)

Brandon Birmingham (Democrat)

State Representative, District 19

James White (Republican)

Chief Justice, 9th Court of Appeals District

Scott Golemon (Republican)

District Judge, 1st Judicial District

Craig M. Mixson (Republican)

Sheriff

Robert Burby (Republican)

County Tax Assessor-Collector

Melissa Burks (Republican)

County Commissioner Precinct 1

Danny Bentsen (Republican)

County Commissioner Precinct 3

Gary "Tick" Fomby (Republican)

County Constable Precinct 1

Odis Lane (Republican)

County Constable Precinct 2

James D. Mitchell (Republican)

County Constable Precinct 3