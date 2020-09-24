x
What's on the ballot in Hardin County?

Early voting for the November 3rd election begins on October 13

SILSBEE, Texas — Election Day is November 3, 2020, and there is a lot on the ballot for Jefferson County voters. 

Here's everything you need to know before you head to the polls!

What you need to bring to vote

In Texas, you need one of these to cast your vote:

  • Your DPS driver license 
  • Personal ID issued by DPS
  • Texas Election ID certificate
  • Texas handgun license issued by DPS
  • Military ID card with photo
  • U.S. Passport with photo
  • U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

See photos of the above examples here

Polling locations

There are 19 locations across Hardin County for you to cast your ballot on Election Day. Registered voters in Jefferson County can vote at any location. 

LIST: Here are the poling locations for November 3

How you can vote early

Early voting for the November 3rd General Election begins on October 13 and ends on October 30. 

Early voting takes place at the Hardin County Courthouse in Kountze as well as Silsbee City Hall, Lumberton City Hall and Sour Lake Community Center. 

Dates and hours to vote early at Hardin County Courthouse:

  • Weekdays Oct. 13-30: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Extended hours Oct. 22-23: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 24: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 25: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Early voting at Silsbee City Hall (previously at the Silsbee Community Center), Lumberton City Hall and the Sour Lake Community Center will take place from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday from October 13-30. 

What's on the ballot

President / Vice President

  • Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (Republican)
  • Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (Democrat)
  • Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (Libertarian)
  • Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker (Green)

United States Senator

  • John Cornyn (Republican)
  • Mary "MJ" Hegar (Democrat)
  • Kerry Douglas McKennon (Libertarian)
  • David B. Collins (Green)

As of September 24, an entire sample ballot for Hardin County have not been updated. We will update this space as it is made available. 

