What's on the ballot in Hardin County?

Early voting for the November 3rd election begins on October 13

SILSBEE, Texas — Election Day is November 3, 2020, and there is a lot on the ballot for Jefferson County voters.

Here's everything you need to know before you head to the polls!

What you need to bring to vote

In Texas, you need one of these to cast your vote:

Your DPS driver license

Personal ID issued by DPS

Texas Election ID certificate

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

Military ID card with photo

U.S. Passport with photo

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

Polling locations

There are 19 locations across Hardin County for you to cast your ballot on Election Day. Registered voters in Jefferson County can vote at any location.

How you can vote early

Early voting for the November 3rd General Election begins on October 13 and ends on October 30.

Early voting takes place at the Hardin County Courthouse in Kountze as well as Silsbee City Hall, Lumberton City Hall and Sour Lake Community Center.

Dates and hours to vote early at Hardin County Courthouse:

Weekdays Oct. 13-30: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Extended hours Oct. 22-23: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Early voting at Silsbee City Hall (previously at the Silsbee Community Center), Lumberton City Hall and the Sour Lake Community Center will take place from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday from October 13-30.

What's on the ballot

President / Vice President

Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (Republican)

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (Democrat)

Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (Libertarian)

Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker (Green)

United States Senator

John Cornyn (Republican)

Mary "MJ" Hegar (Democrat)

Kerry Douglas McKennon (Libertarian)

David B. Collins (Green)