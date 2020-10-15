What's on the ballot in Chambers County?

Candidates in the Nov. 3 election include President, U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative, Sheriff as well as commissioner and constable

ANAHUAC, Texas — Election Day is November 3, 2020, and there is a lot on the ballot for Chambers County voters.

Here's everything you need to know before you head to the polls!

What you need to bring to vote

In Texas, you need one of these to cast your vote:

Your DPS driver license

Personal ID issued by DPS

Texas Election ID certificate

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

Military ID card with photo

U.S. Passport with photo

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

Polling locations

There are 15 locations across Chambers County for you to cast your ballot on Election Day, including two new locations. Registered voters in Chambers County can vote at any location.

How you can vote early

Early voting for the November 3rd General Election begins on October 13 and ends on October 30.

There are 11 locations for you to cast your ballot early, including Anahuac, Winnie, Mont Belvieu and Baytown.

Dates and hours to vote early:

Oct. 13-16: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Oct. 19-23: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Oct. 26-30: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

What's on the ballot

Here's a link to the November 3 sample ballot (Click for a list of precinct-specific ballots)

President / Vice President

Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (Republican)

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (Democrat)

Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (Libertarian)

Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker (Green)

United States Senator

John Cornyn (Republican)

Mary "MJ" Hegar (Democrat)

Kerry Douglas McKennon (Libertarian)

David B. Collins (Green)

United States Representative, District 36

Brian Babin (Republican)

Rashad Lewis (Democrat)

Chad Abbey (Libertarian)

Hal J. Ridley Jr. (Green)

Railroad Commissioner

James "Jim" Wright (Republican)

Chrysta Castañeda (Democrat)

Matt Sterett (Libertarian)

Katija "Kat" Gruene (Green)

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Nathan Hecht (Republican)

Amy Clark Meachum (Democrat)

Mark Ash (Libertarian)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term

Jane Bland (Republican)

Kathy Cheng (Democrat)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Jeff Boyd (Republican)

Staci Williams (Democrat)

William Bryan Strange III (Libertarian)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Brett Busby (Republican)

Gisela D. Triana (Democrat)

Tom Oxford (Libertarian)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Bert Richardson (Republican)

Elizabeth David Frizell (Democrat)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary (Republican)

Tina Clinton (Democrat)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

David Newell (Republican)

Brandon Birmingham (Democrat)

State Senator, District 4

Brandon Creighton (Republican)

Jay Stittleburg (Democrat)

Cameron Brock (Libertarian)

State Representative, District 23

Mayes Middleton (Republican)

Jeff Antonelli (Democrat)

Chief Justice, 14th Court of Appeals

Tracy Elizabeth Christopher (Republican)

Jane Robinson (Democrat)

Justice, 1st Court of Appeals, Place No. 3

Russell Lloyd (Republican)

Veronica Rivas-Molloy (Democrat)

Justice, 1st Court of Appeals, Place No. 5

Terry Adams (Republican)

Amparo Monique Guerra (Democrat)

Justice, 14th Court of Appeals, Place No. 7

Ken Wise (Republican)

Tamika "Tami" Craft (Democrat)

Anahuac ISD Trustee, Position 3 (Some precincts)

Carlton D. Carrington

Lane Bertrand

Chambers County Public Hospital District 1 Board Member, At Large (Vote for none, one, two or three)(Some precincts)

Mike Emmons

Geraldine Brown

Michael Manders

Leslie Turner

Trinity Bay Conservation District: Director, Pct. No. 4 (Some precincts)

Gregg Turner

Loretta Emmons

City of Anahuac: Alderman, Position 5 (Some precincts)

Danny Thompson

Nathan Trahan

East Chambers ISD Trustee, Position 1 (Some precincts)