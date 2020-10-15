What's on the ballot in Chambers County?

ANAHUAC, Texas — Election Day is November 3, 2020, and there is a lot on the ballot for Chambers County voters.
What you need to bring to vote
In Texas, you need one of these to cast your vote:
- Your DPS driver license
- Personal ID issued by DPS
- Texas Election ID certificate
- Texas handgun license issued by DPS
- Military ID card with photo
- U.S. Passport with photo
- U.S. citizenship certificate with photo
Polling locations
There are 15 locations across Chambers County for you to cast your ballot on Election Day, including two new locations. Registered voters in Chambers County can vote at any location.
How you can vote early
Early voting for the November 3rd General Election begins on October 13 and ends on October 30.
There are 11 locations for you to cast your ballot early, including Anahuac, Winnie, Mont Belvieu and Baytown.
Dates and hours to vote early:
- Oct. 13-16: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Oct. 19-23: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Oct. 26-30: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
What's on the ballot
Here's a link to the November 3 sample ballot (Click for a list of precinct-specific ballots)
President / Vice President
- Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (Republican)
- Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (Democrat)
- Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (Libertarian)
- Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker (Green)
United States Senator
- John Cornyn (Republican)
- Mary "MJ" Hegar (Democrat)
- Kerry Douglas McKennon (Libertarian)
- David B. Collins (Green)
United States Representative, District 36
- Brian Babin (Republican)
- Rashad Lewis (Democrat)
- Chad Abbey (Libertarian)
- Hal J. Ridley Jr. (Green)
Railroad Commissioner
- James "Jim" Wright (Republican)
- Chrysta Castañeda (Democrat)
- Matt Sterett (Libertarian)
- Katija "Kat" Gruene (Green)
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
- Nathan Hecht (Republican)
- Amy Clark Meachum (Democrat)
- Mark Ash (Libertarian)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term
- Jane Bland (Republican)
- Kathy Cheng (Democrat)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
- Jeff Boyd (Republican)
- Staci Williams (Democrat)
- William Bryan Strange III (Libertarian)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
- Brett Busby (Republican)
- Gisela D. Triana (Democrat)
- Tom Oxford (Libertarian)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
- Bert Richardson (Republican)
- Elizabeth David Frizell (Democrat)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
- Kevin Patrick Yeary (Republican)
- Tina Clinton (Democrat)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
- David Newell (Republican)
- Brandon Birmingham (Democrat)
State Senator, District 4
- Brandon Creighton (Republican)
- Jay Stittleburg (Democrat)
- Cameron Brock (Libertarian)
State Representative, District 23
- Mayes Middleton (Republican)
- Jeff Antonelli (Democrat)
Chief Justice, 14th Court of Appeals
- Tracy Elizabeth Christopher (Republican)
- Jane Robinson (Democrat)
Justice, 1st Court of Appeals, Place No. 3
- Russell Lloyd (Republican)
- Veronica Rivas-Molloy (Democrat)
Justice, 1st Court of Appeals, Place No. 5
- Terry Adams (Republican)
- Amparo Monique Guerra (Democrat)
Justice, 14th Court of Appeals, Place No. 7
- Ken Wise (Republican)
- Tamika "Tami" Craft (Democrat)
Anahuac ISD Trustee, Position 3 (Some precincts)
- Carlton D. Carrington
- Lane Bertrand
Chambers County Public Hospital District 1 Board Member, At Large (Vote for none, one, two or three)(Some precincts)
- Mike Emmons
- Geraldine Brown
- Michael Manders
- Leslie Turner
Trinity Bay Conservation District: Director, Pct. No. 4 (Some precincts)
- Gregg Turner
- Loretta Emmons
City of Anahuac: Alderman, Position 5 (Some precincts)
- Danny Thompson
- Nathan Trahan
East Chambers ISD Trustee, Position 1 (Some precincts)
- Patrick A. Denton
- Taylor Wilcox