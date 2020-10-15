What's on the ballot in Liberty County?

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Election Day is November 3, 2020, and there is a lot on the ballot for Liberty County voters.
Here's everything you need to know before you head to the polls!
What you need to bring to vote
In Texas, you need one of these to cast your vote:
- Your DPS driver license
- Personal ID issued by DPS
- Texas Election ID certificate
- Texas handgun license issued by DPS
- Military ID card with photo
- U.S. Passport with photo
- U.S. citizenship certificate with photo
Polling locations
There are 20 locations across Liberty County for you to cast your ballot on Election Day. Registered voters in Liberty County can vote at any location.
How you can vote early
Early voting for the November 3rd General Election begins on October 13 and ends on October 30.
There are four locations for you to cast your ballot early, including Cleveland, Hardin, Dayton and Liberty.
- Cleveland Civic Center, 210 Peach Avenue, Cleveland, Texas
- Hardin City Hall, 142 C.R. 2010, Hardin, Texas
- Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton, Texas
- Jack Hartel Community Building, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty, Texas
Dates and hours to vote early:
- Oct. 13-16: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Oct. 19: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Oct. 20-23: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Oct. 24: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Oct. 26: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Oct. 27-28: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Oct. 29-30: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
What's on the ballot
Here's a link to the November 3 sample ballot (Click for a list of precinct-specific ballots)
President / Vice President
- Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (Republican)
- Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (Democrat)
- Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (Libertarian)
- Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker (Green)
United States Senator
- John Cornyn (Republican)
- Mary "MJ" Hegar (Democrat)
- Kerry Douglas McKennon (Libertarian)
- David B. Collins (Green)
United States Representative, District 36
- Brian Babin (Republican)
- Rashad Lewis (Democrat)
- Chad Abbey (Libertarian)
- Hal J. Ridley Jr. (Green)
Railroad Commissioner
- James "Jim" Wright (Republican)
- Chrysta Castañeda (Democrat)
- Matt Sterett (Libertarian)
- Katija "Kat" Gruene (Green)
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
- Nathan Hecht (Republican)
- Amy Clark Meachum (Democrat)
- Mark Ash (Libertarian)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term
- Jane Bland (Republican)
- Kathy Cheng (Democrat)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
- Jeff Boyd (Republican)
- Staci Williams (Democrat)
- William Bryan Strange III (Libertarian)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
- Brett Busby (Republican)
- Gisela D. Triana (Democrat)
- Tom Oxford (Libertarian)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
- Bert Richardson (Republican)
- Elizabeth David Frizell (Democrat)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
- Kevin Patrick Yeary (Republican)
- Tina Clinton (Democrat)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
- David Newell (Republican)
- Brandon Birmingham (Democrat)