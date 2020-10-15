What's on the ballot in Liberty County?

President, U.S. Senate top ballot that also includes a number of supreme court races

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Election Day is November 3, 2020, and there is a lot on the ballot for Liberty County voters.

Here's everything you need to know before you head to the polls!

What you need to bring to vote

In Texas, you need one of these to cast your vote:

Your DPS driver license

Personal ID issued by DPS

Texas Election ID certificate

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

Military ID card with photo

U.S. Passport with photo

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

Polling locations

There are 20 locations across Liberty County for you to cast your ballot on Election Day. Registered voters in Liberty County can vote at any location.

How you can vote early

Early voting for the November 3rd General Election begins on October 13 and ends on October 30.

There are four locations for you to cast your ballot early, including Cleveland, Hardin, Dayton and Liberty.

Cleveland Civic Center, 210 Peach Avenue, Cleveland, Texas

Hardin City Hall, 142 C.R. 2010, Hardin, Texas

Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton, Texas

Jack Hartel Community Building, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty, Texas

Dates and hours to vote early:

Oct. 13-16: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Oct. 19: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Oct. 20-23: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Oct. 24: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Oct. 26: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Oct. 27-28: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Oct. 29-30: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

What's on the ballot

Here's a link to the November 3 sample ballot (Click for a list of precinct-specific ballots)

President / Vice President

Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (Republican)

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (Democrat)

Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (Libertarian)

Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker (Green)

United States Senator

John Cornyn (Republican)

Mary "MJ" Hegar (Democrat)

Kerry Douglas McKennon (Libertarian)

David B. Collins (Green)

United States Representative, District 36

Brian Babin (Republican)

Rashad Lewis (Democrat)

Chad Abbey (Libertarian)

Hal J. Ridley Jr. (Green)

Railroad Commissioner

James "Jim" Wright (Republican)

Chrysta Castañeda (Democrat)

Matt Sterett (Libertarian)

Katija "Kat" Gruene (Green)

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Nathan Hecht (Republican)

Amy Clark Meachum (Democrat)

Mark Ash (Libertarian)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term

Jane Bland (Republican)

Kathy Cheng (Democrat)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Jeff Boyd (Republican)

Staci Williams (Democrat)

William Bryan Strange III (Libertarian)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Brett Busby (Republican)

Gisela D. Triana (Democrat)

Tom Oxford (Libertarian)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Bert Richardson (Republican)

Elizabeth David Frizell (Democrat)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary (Republican)

Tina Clinton (Democrat)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9