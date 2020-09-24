What's on the ballot in Orange County?

Candidates in the Nov. 3 election include President, U.S. Senate

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Election Day is November 3, 2020, and there is a lot on the ballot for Orange County voters.

Here's everything you need to know before you head to the polls!

What you need to bring to vote

In Texas, you need one of these to cast your vote:

Your DPS driver license

Personal ID issued by DPS

Texas Election ID certificate

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

Military ID card with photo

U.S. Passport with photo

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

How you can vote early

Early voting for the November 3rd General Election begins on October 13 and ends on October 30.

There are four locations for you to cast your ballot early: the Orange Public Library, Orange County Airport, Orange County Expo Center and Raymond Gould Community Center.

Dates and hours to vote early:

Oct. 13-17: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Oct. 19-24: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Oct. 26-30: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Oct 13, 20, 27: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

What's on the ballot

President / Vice President

Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (Republican)

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (Democrat)

Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (Libertarian)

Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker (Green)

United States Senator

John Cornyn (Republican)

Mary "MJ" Hegar (Democrat)

Kerry Douglas McKennon (Libertarian)

David B. Collins (Green)