What's on the ballot in Orange County?

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Election Day is November 3, 2020, and there is a lot on the ballot for Orange County voters.
Here's everything you need to know before you head to the polls!
What you need to bring to vote
In Texas, you need one of these to cast your vote:
- Your DPS driver license
- Personal ID issued by DPS
- Texas Election ID certificate
- Texas handgun license issued by DPS
- Military ID card with photo
- U.S. Passport with photo
- U.S. citizenship certificate with photo
How you can vote early
Early voting for the November 3rd General Election begins on October 13 and ends on October 30.
There are four locations for you to cast your ballot early: the Orange Public Library, Orange County Airport, Orange County Expo Center and Raymond Gould Community Center.
Dates and hours to vote early:
- Oct. 13-17: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Oct. 19-24: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Oct. 26-30: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Oct 13, 20, 27: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
What's on the ballot
President / Vice President
- Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (Republican)
- Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris (Democrat)
- Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen (Libertarian)
- Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker (Green)
United States Senator
- John Cornyn (Republican)
- Mary "MJ" Hegar (Democrat)
- Kerry Douglas McKennon (Libertarian)
- David B. Collins (Green)
As of September 24, an entire sample ballot for Orange County have not been updated. We will update this space as it is made available.