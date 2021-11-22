Two years later: Videos show TPC explosions, aftermath

PORT NECHES, Texas — Two years after explosions at a Port Neches plant rocked the city, the community is looking back at the impact the blasts had on the neighbors and surrounding areas.
12News has compiled a number of videos and articles related to the blasts at the TPC Group facility that damaged homes and businesses in Mid County early on November 27, 2019.
Thousands of lawsuits have been filed against the company after the blasts prompted mandatory evacuations and caused road closures for weeks. Attorneys say those suing the company may have to wait a while before they go to court.
Some in the community say they have been able to move on from the explosions. Others say, loud noises bring back memories from the early morning blasts.
Plant explosion in Port Neches
