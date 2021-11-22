x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Power City

Two years later: Videos show TPC explosions, aftermath

The blasts led to mandatory evacuations, road closures and ultimately thousands of lawsuits against TPC Group.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Two years after explosions at a Port Neches plant rocked the city, the community is looking back at the impact the blasts had on the neighbors and surrounding areas. 

12News has compiled a number of videos and articles related to the blasts at the TPC Group facility that damaged homes and businesses in Mid County early on November 27, 2019. 

Thousands of lawsuits have been filed against the company after the blasts prompted mandatory evacuations and caused road closures for weeks. Attorneys say those suing the company may have to wait a while before they go to court.  

Some in the community say they have been able to move on from the explosions. Others say, loud noises bring back memories from the early morning blasts.  

Another #Explosion at the TPC plant

Wow.... a second explosion and a tower goes flying. #12NewsNow 12NewsNow

Posted by Lauren Hensley on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

WATCH | Incredible video from a home security camera the moment a plant exploded in Port Neches Wednesday morning READ MORE: https://www.12newsnow.com/article/news/local/explosion-fire-burning-at-port-neches-plant-early-wednesday/502-de236827-a796-48f7-ac55-fad5064c3c8b

Posted by 12NewsNow on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Related Articles

Related Articles

Related Articles

Plant explosion in Port Neches

1 / 44
KBMT
Firefighters continue to pour water onto the fire Thursday morning at the TPC Group plant fire Port Neches. The fire has been burning for more than 30 hours after an explosion about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Related Articles

Related Articles

RELATED: Lawsuit alleges history of TPC Group operator error, equipment malfunctions, air quality violations

RELATED: Boxer-clad Port Neches man's curse-filled reaction to plant explosion inspires 'Helluva Boom' beer

In Other News

Funding from $1T infrastructure bill could bring more jobs to Port Arthur