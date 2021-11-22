Two years later: Videos show TPC explosions, aftermath

The blasts led to mandatory evacuations, road closures and ultimately thousands of lawsuits against TPC Group.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Two years after explosions at a Port Neches plant rocked the city, the community is looking back at the impact the blasts had on the neighbors and surrounding areas.

12News has compiled a number of videos and articles related to the blasts at the TPC Group facility that damaged homes and businesses in Mid County early on November 27, 2019.

Thousands of lawsuits have been filed against the company after the blasts prompted mandatory evacuations and caused road closures for weeks. Attorneys say those suing the company may have to wait a while before they go to court.

Some in the community say they have been able to move on from the explosions. Others say, loud noises bring back memories from the early morning blasts.

Another #Explosion at the TPC plant Wow.... a second explosion and a tower goes flying. #12NewsNow 12NewsNow Posted by Lauren Hensley on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

WATCH | Incredible video from a home security camera the moment a plant exploded in Port Neches Wednesday morning READ MORE: https://www.12newsnow.com/article/news/local/explosion-fire-burning-at-port-neches-plant-early-wednesday/502-de236827-a796-48f7-ac55-fad5064c3c8b Posted by 12NewsNow on Wednesday, November 27, 2019