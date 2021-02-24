TPC Group to move forward with terminal operations in Port Neches one year after explosions

The company is focused on receiving and delivering butadiene to customers, and acting as a crude C-4 terminal.

HOUSTON — More than a year after the TPC explosions rocked Port Neches, the chemical company is moving forward with operations.

On Tuesday, the TPC Group announced the successful startup of the second phase of its terminal operations.

The company made no mention of rebuilding the manufacturing part of the plant that exploded.



The November 2019 explosion led to hundreds of lawsuits against the company.

From a TPC Group news release...

TPC Group today announced the successful startup of the second phase of its terminal operations as part of a three-phased start-up process to serve current and future customers and supplier needs.

This phase of the terminal project successfully started with butadiene receipts and deliveries to major customers in the area and terminalling crude C4 deliveries by rail and marine.

TPC Group has invested significant manpower and capital and made substantial progress in site mitigation and recovery at its Port Neches site, reestablishing terminal operations, and positioning the site for future C4 capacity growth.

“We are pleased with the progress we continue to make on reestablishing butadiene, crude C4 and raffinate terminalling capabilities at the Port Neches site,” said Ed Dineen, TPC Group President and CEO. “Our ability to provide a safe, environmentally sound terminal with logistics capability to transport product is important to the industry. We are committed to ensuring the needs of our customers and suppliers are met.”