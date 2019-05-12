JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials say elevated levels for 1, 3-Butadiene have been detected after the TPC fires, and have issued a voluntary evacuation for Port Neches residents.

A temporary shelter for those needing a place to stay has been set up at Ford Park Arena, 5115 Interstate 10 S, Beaumont.

Wind is expected to shift direction overnight, and high humidity should keep the vapors close to the ground according to Jefferson County Emergency Management officials.

A Facebook post from officials says current levels being measured do not pose a serious health risk but may cause dizziness, nausea, headaches, irritated eyes and throat.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms you are encouraged to leave your location. The post says any of these symptoms experienced are reversible and will not have long term effects.

Current levels don't pose a flammability or explosion risk according to officials.

Highest readings were taken between Saba Lane to Nall Street and north to Port Neches Avenue.

Port Neches-Groves ISD is canceling school for the remainder of the week according to a district official.

A call for a shelter-in-place was made just after 6 Wednesday evening by Port Neches Fire Chief Paul Nelson. A Port Neches Response news release says it was made out of an 'abundance of caution.'

RELATED: What's burning at the TPC Group Plant in Port Neches?

Officials told 12News the reason for the spike in levels is crews are spraying water on the equipment, causing it to shift. The fire was extinguished Tuesday— 7 days after two major explosions rocked homes and businesses in Jefferson County.

Port Neches-Groves ISD / Homepage Port Neches-Groves ISD operates without discrimination on the basis of sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, or disability.in compliance with Title VI, Title VII, Title IX, Section 504, and all other applicable civil rights legislation.

Also on 12NewsNow

One week after it exploded, the fire at a Port Neches plant is out. Residents are picking up the pieces

Independent inspector says homeowners may want second opinion on damage related to TPC explosions