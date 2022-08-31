Teen indicted for murder in January 2022 West End deadly shooting

Call detail records on Dotson's cell phone show he was at the Beaumont Heights Apartment Complex during the homicide and left minutes later.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont teenager was indicted Wednesday in connection to a January 2022 murder that occurred in Beaumont's West End.

Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, on a warrant that was issued early August. Dotson was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a August 22, 2022 newscast.)

Dotson is charged with murder and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $1 million, according to jail records.

The deadly shooting happened on January 30, 2022. Beaumont Police went to the 6500 block of Phelan Boulevard shortly before midnight after receiving calls about shots being fired.

Officers found Wagner's body along the side of the Beaumont Heights Apartment Complex, according to another probable cause affidavit. Wagner had been shot multiple times.

Police later learned Wagner was the victim of an aggravated assault that happened in the 2100 block of Grand Street on January 24, 2022. During that incident, Wagner and his vehicle had been shot at more than 40 times, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Evidence suggested there was a potential match between the shell casing fired from one of the weapons recovered from the January 24 incident and the January 30 murder, according to the affidavit.

A search warrant was completed for call detail records on Dotson's cell phone. Records show Dotson was at the Beaumont Heights Apartment Complex during the homicide and left minutes later.

On August 4, detectives interviewed Mychelle Cole. Cole is accused of planning and assisting in the commission of the murder of Wagner and was indicted in April 2022.

During the interview, Cole said Dotson was one of the shooters involved in the murder according to the affidavit.

Dotson is the second person to be charged in connection with the death of Wagner. Kendrain Perkins, 23, was also charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting.

Records show contact between Dotson and Perkins during the time of the homicide, according to the affidavit.

Perkins is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling $2 million.

If convicted at trial, Perkins faces from 15 to 99 years in prison or life. It is unknown what punishment Dotson could face if convicted.

Trial dates have not yet been set for Perkins or Dotson.