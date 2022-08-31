Beaumont Police looking for man accused of stabbing his former girlfriend, leaving her in 'serious condition'

Robert Eaglin is wanted for "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are looking for a 36-year-old man after a stabbing left a woman in critical condition.

Robert Eaglin is wanted for "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence." Eaglin is accused of stabbing his former girlfriend on Sunday, August 28, 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

There is a warrant out for Eaglin's arrest.

The stabbing happened in the 300 block of East Pipkin Street. Police were called to the area shortly before 10 p.m.

Officers told a 12News crew at the scene that a woman had been stabbed multiple times. She was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth in critical condition.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

BPD Family Violence Detectives are searching for 36 year old ROBERT J. EAGLIN (pictured below), who is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Family Violence. On August 28, 2022 he stabbed his former girlfriend multiple times. The victim is in serious condition and EAGLIN has a warrant out for his arrest.

