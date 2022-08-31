x
Crime

Beaumont Police looking for man accused of stabbing his former girlfriend, leaving her in 'serious condition'

Robert Eaglin is wanted for "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are looking for a 36-year-old man after a stabbing left a woman in critical condition.  

Robert Eaglin is wanted for "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence." Eaglin is accused of stabbing his former girlfriend on Sunday, August 28, 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. 

There is a warrant out for Eaglin's arrest. 

Credit: BPD

Related: Woman in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Beaumont Sunday night

The stabbing happened in the 300 block of East Pipkin Street. Police were called to the area shortly before 10 p.m. 

Officers told a 12News crew at the scene that a woman had been stabbed multiple times. She was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth in critical condition.  

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

BPD Family Violence Detectives are searching for 36 year old ROBERT J. EAGLIN (pictured below), who is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Family Violence. On August 28, 2022 he stabbed his former girlfriend multiple times. The victim is in serious condition and EAGLIN has a warrant out for his arrest.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. 

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously. 

