Woman indicted after alleged involvement in late January murder of man in Beaumont's West End

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted a 24-year-old woman Wednesday for her alleged involvement in a late January murder.

Mychelle Kshone Cole, of Beaumont, is accused of planning and assisting in the commission of the murder of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, of Beaumont, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Beaumont Police received a call about shots fired in the Beaumont Heights apartment complex near the intersection of Phelan Blvd and Dowlen Road just before midnight on Jan. 30, 2022.

Officers found Wagner’s body when they arrived. Police said Wagner was suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives received Crime Stoppers information saying Cole was involved in the murder, according to the probable cause affidavit. Beaumont Police said investigators obtained evidence linking Cole to the murder.

Investigators believe she's a second suspect involved in the homicide of Wagner.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Kedrain DeShawn Perkins, 23, of Beaumont, in connection with Wagner's death. Police said Perkins turned himself in to authorities on Feb. 4, 2022.

Perkins was also indicted for murder by a Jefferson County grand jury on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Investigators have not released any information about a motive in the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

