Beaumont Police seeking man suspected in fatal West End shooting

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are searching for a 23-year-old Beaumont man who they say is a suspect in the fatal shooting of another Beaumont man earlier this week.

Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, of Beaumont, was fatally shot at a West End apartment complex late Sunday night.

A murder warrant has been issued for Kedrain DeShawn Perkins, 23, of Beaumont in connection with Wagner's death according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

Perkins is considered to be armed and dangerous police say.

Police ask that you call them at (409) 832-1234 if you know where he can be found.

Officers initially responded just before midnight Sunday to a report of shots being fired at the Beaumont Heights apartment complex near the intersection of Phelan Blvd and Dowlen road.

Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene by medics after officers arrived and found he had been fatally shot.

Currently police have not released any information about a motive in the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

