x
Crime

Beaumont Police seeking man suspected in fatal West End shooting

Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, of Beaumont, was fatally shot at a West End apartment complex late Sunday night.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are searching for a 23-year-old Beaumont man who they say is a suspect in the fatal shooting of another Beaumont man earlier this week.

Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, of Beaumont, was fatally shot at a West End apartment complex late Sunday night.

A murder warrant has been issued for Kedrain DeShawn Perkins, 23, of Beaumont in connection with Wagner's death according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

Perkins is considered to be armed and dangerous police say.

Police ask that you call them at (409) 832-1234 if you know where he can be found.

Officers initially responded just before midnight Sunday to a report of shots being fired at the Beaumont Heights apartment complex near the intersection of Phelan Blvd and Dowlen road.

Credit: Beaumont Police Dept.
Kedrain DeShawn Perkins, 23, of Beaumont

Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene by medics after officers arrived and found he had been fatally shot.

RELATED: 31-year-old Beaumont man fatally shot overnight in Beaumont's West End

Currently police have not released any information about a motive in the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

