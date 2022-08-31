Woman arrested Tuesday after carrying gun onto West Brook High School campus

After she passed through a metal detector a Beaumont ISD public safety officer searched her bag and found the gun.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A family member of a West Brook High School student was arrested Tuesday after she carried a gun onto the campus.

Beaumont Independent School District Police officers arrested Taryn Jnelle Biggers, 20, according to Jefferson County jail records.

She is related to a current West Brook student according to a statement from the district.

After passing through a metal detector upon entering the campus a Beaumont ISD public safety officer searched her bag and found a gun the statement said.

Beaumont ISD Police officers were alerted and they took custody of the woman, who is not a student or staff member at the school.

Biggers is being held on charges of possessing a weapon in a prohibited place and unlawfully carrying a weapon according to jail records.

The charge of having a gun in a prohibited place is a felony.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

Read the full statement from BISD...

On August 30, 2022, a family member of a student was detained by Beaumont ISD Police Department at West Brook High School, following the discovery of a firearm in their bag.

The individual passed through the district metal detectors, at which point the Beaumont ISD Public Safety Officer conducted a search, discovered the weapon and alerted Beaumont ISD Police, who then intervened and took custody of the subject.

The individual is not a student or staff member of West Brook High School or Beaumont ISD.

BISD would like to recognize our staff for handling the situation expeditiously, following all protocol, to ensure the continued safety of our campus.