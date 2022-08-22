Beaumont teen arrested in Houston, charged with murder in connection to deadly January 2022 shooting

Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested with the help of US Marshals in connection with the murder of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, after a warrant was issued last week.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a January 2022 murder.

Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, after a warrant was issued last week. He was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Dotson is charged with murder and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $1 million, according to jail records.

Dotson is the second person to be charged in connection with the death of Wagner. Kendrain Perkins, 23, was also charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting.

Perkins is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling $2 million.

If convicted at trial, Perkins faces from 15 to 99 years in prison or life. It is unknown what punishment Dotson could face if convicted.

Trial dates have not yet been set for Perkins or Dotson.

Wagner was murdered on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Beaumont police went to the 6500 block of Phelan Boulevard shortly before midnight after receiving calls about shots being fired.

Officers found Wagner's body along the side of the Beaumont Heights Apartment Complex, according to another probable cause affidavit. Wagner had been shot multiple times.

Police later learned Wagner was the victim of an aggravated assault that happened in the 2100 block of Grand Street on January 24, 2022. During the incident, Wagner and his vehicle had been shot at more than 40 times, according to the affidavit.

Wagner told police Perkins had shot at him from a Hyundai Sonata with Louisiana license plates. Wagner said he knew the Sonata because he was there when it was purchased.

Beaumont police stopped a grey Hyundai Sonata with Louisiana plates on January 31, 2022 in the 2600 block of Interstate 10 and 11th street for not properly signaling. Perkins was driving the car.

Perkins admitted to having ordered a hit on Wagner and provided information that only someone who had been there when the shooting happened would have known, according to an affidavit.