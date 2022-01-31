Police investigate fatal shooting of man overnight in Beaumont's West End

Police have not released any information about a motive or a suspect in the shooting.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are investigating after a man was found fatally shot overnight in the city's West End.

Beaumont Police officers initially responded just before midnight Sunday to a report of shots being fired in the 6500 block of Phelan Blvd according to dispatch records.

When officers arrived a West End apartment complex they found a man had been fatally shot.

Dispatch records show officers and crime scene technicians were on the scene until after 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Currently police have not released any information about a motive or a suspect in the shooting.

The identity of the victim will not be released until his family has been notified.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

