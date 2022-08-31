Beaumont ISD superintendent to be honored by 'Friends of Texas Public Schools'

Dr. Shannon Allen is one of three Texas educators being honored by the group this year.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Independent School District superintendent is being honored in November by the Friends of Texas Public Schools.

Dr. Shannon Allen is one of three Texas educators being honored at the group's 18th annual Friend of the Year Awards dinner in Waco on November,9, 2022.

Allen will be awarded the as the group's "Ambassador of the Year" according to the group's website.

The awards dinner begins at 6 p.m. at the Baylor Club at McClane Stadium on the Baylor campus in Waco.

In 2019 Allen, who is from Beaumont and graduated from the district, became the first female superintendent at BISD. according to her bio on the BISD website.

Allen has worked at BISD for 25 years.

She stated as a substitute teacher at a Beaumont elementary school and went on to work as a biology teacher at Clifton J. Ozen Magnet High School in 1997 before moving into administrative roles and eventually her current job.

Along with Allen the group will be honoring Laura Subrin Yeager as it's "Friend of the Year Honoree" and Dr. Bob Thompson as its "Founders' Distinguished Service Award Honoree" according to the site.

Yeager is the founder and director of Texas Educators Vote (TEV), which fosters a culture of voting in Texas public schools according to the site.

Dr. Thompson created The Thompson Executive Leadership Institute which provides learning academies for principals and superintendents the site said..

