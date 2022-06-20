Judge cites murder suspect’s 'lack of humanity,' denies request to lower bonds

Kedrain Perkins admitted to have some involvement in both murders, according to arrest affidavits.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man accused of two separate murders went before a Southeast Texas judge Monday hoping his bond would be lowered.

Kedrain Perkins is facing two murder charges in connection with the deadly shootings of Felton Jones and Isaiah Wagner. Perkins is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling $2 million.

Perkins appeared before Judge John Stevens via zoom. Perkins asked that his bond be lowered because he had no way to pay it, and his request was denied.

Judge Stevens said he denied the bond because Perkins has a violent criminal post and demonstrated a, “lack of humanity.” Releasing Perkins would put the safety of victims and the community at risk, Judge Stevens said.

If convicted at trial, Perkins faces from 15 to 99 years in prison or life. A trial date has not yet been set.

Jones was murdered on New Year's Day of 2022. Beaumont police went to the 2200 block of Taylor Street shortly before midnight, after receiving calls about shots being fired.

Officers found Jones' body inside of a vehicle in the 4500 block of Bethlehem Avenue. Police learned that Jones went to a house in the area to pick up his then 4-month-old child.

Police believe Felton was shot multiple times while sitting in his vehicle in the driveway. Video surveillance suggested the shooting took place at 11:49 p.m.

Evidence on Perkins' phone showed he was in the area of Jones’ murder at the time of the shooting. Police also found evidence on Perkins' phone that suggested he had a motive for the murder.

Perkins admitted to a third party that he was involved in the murder of Jones, according to the affidavit.

Wagner was murdered on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Beaumont police went to the 6500 block of Phelan Boulevard shortly before midnight after receiving calls about shots being fired.

Officers found Wagner's body along the side of the Beaumont Heights Apartment Complex, according to another probable cause affidavit. Wagner had been shot multiple times.

Police later learned Wagner was the victim of an aggravated assault that happened in the 2100 block of Grand Street on January 24, 2022. During the incident, Wagner and his vehicle had been shot at more than 40 times, according to the affidavit.

Wagner told police Perkins had shot at him from a Hyundai Sonata with Louisiana license plates. Wagner said he knew the Sonata because he was there when it was purchased.

Beaumont police stopped a grey Hyundai Sonata with Louisiana plates on January 31, 2022 in the 2600 block of Interstate 10 and 11th street for not properly signaling. Perkins was driving the car.

Perkins admitted to having ordered a hit on Wagner and provided information that only someone who had been there when the shooting happened would have known, according to an affidavit.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.



