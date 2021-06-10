'Individual' claims enough signatures to request election to "vote out" USW union at ExxonMobil

At least 30% of the union members, or 195 of the 650 members, must sign a card or petition requesting the decertification election.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An individual has requested a vote to decertify the United Steelworkers union at ExxonMobil just over five months after workers were locked out by the company.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Above video is from September 29, 2021)

The union has been notified that an individual has gotten enough signatures to request a decertification vote from the National Labor Relations Board according to United Steelworkers Local 13-243 representative Bryan Gross.

Union members can request an election to vote out or "decertify" their union or replace it with another union according to the NLRB's website.

At least 30% of the union members, or 195 of the 650 members, must sign a card or petition requesting the decertification election be held by the NLRB.

"We were given notice by the individual that was pushing the 'de-cert' vote to decertify the union, he got enough signatures to send it to the labor board and ask them for a 'de-cert' vote," Gross told 12News on Wednesday.

A Facebook user identified only as "Decertify Bmrf" posted Monday in a Facebook group called "Decertify BMRF 2021" that they had enough signatures and had filed a petition for the election with the NLRB.

Gross declined to identify who the individual was saying he did not want to give them recognition.

If the election is held and the majority of the votes cast are not in favor of union representation then the union will be "decertified" according to the NLRB.

"We haven't received anything from the labor board yet," Gross said Wednesday.

Gross went on to say that the union had issues with how the signatures were collected saying some may have been collected before the lockout started.

He told 12News the company was not supposed to be involved with collecting signatures and that they are not supposed to be collected on company time.

The NLRB will have to determine if the petition is "legal" and it could take some time according to Gross.

He said he does not expect a vote anytime soon pointing out that a similar request in Baytown did not result in a vote until five or six moths later.

Contract negotiations started on January 11, 2021. On April 23, ExxonMobil gave written notice of their intentions to lock out workers starting May 1, unless the union accepted a proposal that included major changes impacting members' safety, security and seniority.

The union's 650 members and ExxonMobil were unable to reach an agreement, and the lockout was initiated on May 1.

The company and the union last met just over a week ago on September 27, 2001, in what was their 50th meeting.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.