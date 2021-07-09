United Steelworkers voice concerns in commissioners court as ExxonMobil lockout continues after 4 months

Representatives from the union joined locked-out workers at Jefferson County Commissioner's Court where they asked county officials for help reaching an agreement.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The local United Steelworkers union and locked out ExxonMobil plant workers continue to be at a crossroads in negotiations with the energy giant.

Representatives from the USW Local 13-243 Tuesday joined locked-out workers at Jefferson County Commissioner's Court, where they asked county officials for help reaching an agreement with ExxonMobil.

"Every day, that highly trained, skilled steelworkers are off the job puts our community at risk," said Meekie Moseley with the local United Steelworker’s union.

The union's 650 members have been locked out of the Beaumont plant since May 1 after talks between them and the company stalled. Four months after the initial lockout of ExxonMobil workers and negotiations remain at a standstill.



Moseley said the longer these workers are out of work, the more the safety of employees and our community is compromised.



"Right now, the refinery is being operated by temporary replacement workers who lack our deep knowledge of the operations and how to best respond in emergency situations," Moseley said.

Bryan Gross with the United Steelworkers union agrees. He said it's not about money at this point, but rather the safety and seniority of the workers.



"[The] biggest thing about seniority is it takes all aspects,” Gross said. “Any other aspects out of it, you don't have to do an interview with a supervisor that doesn't like you. Race, any of those things it does not come into play."



Like Moseley, Gross said there have been some safety incidents that created renewed concerns.



“The flaring, they had a fire last week. I think it was a small tank fire," Gross said.



The most recent negotiation between the union and ExxonMobil representatives was Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Gross said the union and the Exxon workers have some dates coming up to meet with Exxon.

The longer these negotiations drag out, the longer workers like Christopher Edwards are affected.



"Big corporations are just trying to run wild these days and. The little man doesn't matter," Edwards said.



Edwards, who has been with the Beaumont Exxon plant for nearly eight years, said it's been tough being locked out, but he appreciates all the support he and other workers have received from the community.



"Just the donations and outpouring from the community will help ease the pain for our members, and we greatly appreciate that," Edwards said.