United Steel Workers say 2021 Labor Day serves as reminder that members are still jobless months later

Members said they never expected the lockout to last this long.

BEAUMONT, Texas — While many Americans are enjoying the extended weekend that Labor Day provides, some members of the Beaumont community said that this year’s holiday serves as a reminder that they out of work and have been for months.

Four months after the ExxonMobil lockout began, United Steel Workers are still without their jobs. Members said they never expected the lockout to last this long.

“It’s Labor Day, and 660 workers are out here fighting to labor,” Christopher Edwards, USW member and ExxonMobil worker, said.

They are negotiating for a new contract with ExxonMobil. The union is focused on not only reaching an agreement with the power giant, but also providing for the members who have not been to work since the lockout began.

Edwards feels that what he and his co-workers are dealing with is unfair. The lockout began in May of 2021, and while both sides have attended multiple meetings, a contract has yet to be agreed upon.

“It's sad you know,” Edwards said. “You were once an essential worker. You were so needed, and there's so much praise, and now today, on Labor Day, I'm standing out here fighting for me and my coworkers’ job.”

USW officials said labor unions like the USW are helping support workers while they are out of work by keeping the food pantry going and connecting with other unions for resources.

“We're still receiving a lot of donations from other unions, other locals,” Bryan gross, USW staff representative, said. “In general, people stopping by the hall and dropping food off, dropping donations off.”

Both Edwards and Gross said they are thankful for the support of the community, and are grateful for the union for providing support to workers who are hoping to get back to work soon.