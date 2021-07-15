ExxonMobil Beaumont to hire contractors to help with operations as union lockout continues

"While the organization will continue to be staffed primarily by fully trained supervisors who started their careers in the field, we will continue to train and collaborate with competent contract work staff."



On Thursday, the USW responded saying, “The union will not comment on the company's tactics to undermine our membership solidarity."



Union members said they feel ExxonMobil is playing hardball. They said they understand why ExxonMobil is hiring workers but hope the new hires don’t plan on staying.



We previously spoke with union representative Hoot Landry when the union was protesting at the intersection of College Street and I-10 this past weekend. He said they will do whatever it takes to end the lockout. "We're talking and that’s always a good sign. It’s not going as good as we would wish but we're gonna be here one day longer one day stronger."



ExxonMobil representatives said the contracted workers will not affect the union members' eventual return work.

