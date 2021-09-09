ExxonMobil, United Steelworkers meet for 50th time, Exxon presents new amended offer

This new offer will remain available until Monday, Nov. 1. After that date, some of the offer’s provisions will be subject to change or expire.

BEAUMONT, Texas — ExxonMobil and the United Steelworkers union met on Monday, Sept 27, where the company presented the first new offer since January of 2021.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a Sept. 9, 2021 newscast.)

Monday’s meeting was the 50th meeting between the two.

On Wednesday morning, ExxonMobil released an Employee Information Bulletin detailing a new offer that was presented to the USW.

Officials with ExxonMobil said the offer provided further support to their represented employees’ concerns about security and seniority, while still reaching the company’s objectives of a safe, reliable operation and a profitable site.

ExxonMobil officials said the new offer maintained pay raises for most of their employees, as well previously included benefits such as vacation protection, increased paid parental time off, and National Oil Bargaining Pattern side letters.

The amended offer still contained a six-year term with the additions of the four Union-requested changes listed below:

Seniority protection for job transfers between the Blending & Packaging (Lubes) plant and Refinery.

Layoff protection for both Business Support Specialists and Materials Specialists.

Combination of the Package and Warehouse Operator Lines of Promotion at the Blending & Packaging (Lubes) Plant.

$500 ratification bonus for all USW-represented employees should the offer be ratified by Monday, Nov. 1.

This new offer will remain available until Monday, Nov. 1. After that date, some of the offer’s provisions will be subject to change or expire.

USW officials said Exxon addressed three of the contentious items surrounding the seniority and wages of the Blending and Packaging Plant employees. Union officials said they are reviewing the amended offer to fully understand the short- and long-term effects of the proposals.

Union officials said that while their requested changes have been recognized by ExxonMobil, the new offer leaves much to be desired.

USW officials said ExxonMobil is still maintaining their position on issues that are a direct attack on the Union’s core values such as eliminating the “A” Operator positions, the right to move and operator anywhere they please regardless of seniority and eliminating job bidding completely.

Both sides said they maintain their positions to reach a fair contract.