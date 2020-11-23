First phase of cleanup nearly finished almost one year after TPC explosion, company said

TPC Group finished the first phase of demolition and said the three phase recovery process to restart manufacturing is scheduled for late 2020 and early 2021.

PORT NECHES, Texas — The recovery process from the TPC explosion is still ongoing, even nearly one year after it happened.

The de-inventory process is now complete, TPC Group said in a statement Monday, Nov. 23.

Crews were able to mitigate remnants left at the site that could pose a risk to the community without further incident, the company said.

"The first phase of the demolition is well underway to safely remove debris, clear streets and remove damaged equipment," TPC Group said in the statement.

TPC Group said they expect this first phase to be completed by early 2021. The company also said they are continuing to work with regulatory agencies and insurance providers and attorneys.

"We continue to do our part to protect the safety of our employees and our community through our environmental, health and safety, and security performance," TPC Group said.

Air monitoring at the site of the explosion is still ongoing, the company said. Five stationary monitors are along the fence line along with eight mobile monitors inside the fence.

The site is working toward a three-phase recovery process, TPC Group said. Right now, the company said it is moving raffinate to a customer in Southeast Texas.

The next phase of the recovery process is scheduled to start at the end of 2020, with moving chemical product beginning again in January 2021.

More than 5,000 claims from residents with homes damaged are already settled through TPC Group's voluntary claim program, TPC Group said. The company said they have also reimbursed almost 19,000 residents for evacuation expenses in the aftermath of the explosions.

"While we had hoped to complete initial residential claims settlement appointments and make initial settlement payments for valid claims within one year of the event, the settlement process has taken longer than anticipated,:" TPC Group said. "Unexpected impacts to the process timeline from COVID-19, an active hurricane season and delays in receiving required residential claims documentation will cause resolution of residential claims to carry over into 2021."

TPC Group said they hope to resolve all resident's claims by March 31, 2021.

