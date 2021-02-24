Shooting in Orange neighborhood sends two juveniles to the hospital

Orange Police are reaching out to the public and asking anyone with information to call the department at (409)-883 1026.

ORANGE, Texas — Officers with the Orange Police Department are investigating a shooting that sent two juveniles to the hospital.

It happened in an Orange neighborhood the 200 block of West Decatur Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a 13-year-old juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Orange Police Captain Robert Enmon said the wound appeared to be non-life threatening.

A 15-year-old was also shot and taken to a Louisiana hospital. Enmon said the juvenile's condition is unknown at this time.

12News crew was on the scene and saw a victim being taken away from the scene by paramedics.

Enmon tells 12News that investigators believe the shooting suspects aren't from Orange and do not pose a threat to neighbors. "At this time, we do not believe our suspects are in town. We believe they have fled the area," he said.

Orange Police are reaching out to the public and asking anyone with information to call the department at (409)-883-1026.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.