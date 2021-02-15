x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Power City

Motiva Port Arthur Refinery shuts down amid 'unprecedented' freezing temperatures

The company said it was monitoring the weather and would resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The nation’s largest oil refinery shut down because of the winter weather hitting Texas.

Motiva’s Port Arthur Refinery has shut down due to “unprecedented” freezing conditions along the Gulf Coast, according to the Associate Press.

The company said it's monitoring the weather and will resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so.

"Unprecedented freezing temperatures necessitated safely and methodically shutting down our Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex," a Motiva representative tells 12News.

RELATED: Weather updates: Snow and sleet move out as Southeast Texas braces for near-record lows

Many power-generating plants in Texas remained offline, causing utilities to impose rolling blackouts.  

Energy companies across the U.S. have begun implementing rolling power outages in response to overwhelming demand for power during record-setting low temperatures and wind chills.

Closures across Southeast Texas

LIST: Southeast Texas school districts closing, delaying classes ahead of winter storm

LIST: Roads and streets closed in Southeast Texas due to winter storm

LIST: Hospitals, businesses closing ahead of forecasted icestorm, potential snow

LIST: Ice on Houston-area roadways due to winter storm

Also on 12Newsnow.com...

Related Articles