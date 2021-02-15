Motiva Port Arthur Refinery shuts down amid 'unprecedented' freezing temperatures

The company said it was monitoring the weather and would resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The nation’s largest oil refinery shut down because of the winter weather hitting Texas.

Motiva’s Port Arthur Refinery has shut down due to “unprecedented” freezing conditions along the Gulf Coast, according to the Associate Press.

The company said it's monitoring the weather and will resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so.

"Unprecedented freezing temperatures necessitated safely and methodically shutting down our Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex," a Motiva representative tells 12News.

Many power-generating plants in Texas remained offline, causing utilities to impose rolling blackouts.

Energy companies across the U.S. have begun implementing rolling power outages in response to overwhelming demand for power during record-setting low temperatures and wind chills.

