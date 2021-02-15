x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Weather

LIST: Roads and streets closed in Southeast Texas due to winter storm

Local and state officials have advised Texans to stay off the road as freezing rain and snow create hazardous travel conditions.

TEXAS, USA — Transportation officials are planning the closures of multiple roadways as Southeast Texas is hit with freezing rain and snow through Sunday evening.

Here are some key updates. You can find more details by scrolling through the story, which we are updating throughout the day and night. The newest items will be at the top.

Below is a list of roadways that have been closed due to the weather.

Beaumont

The Beaumont Police Department has announced the closure of:

  • Maury-Meyers Bridge
  • Lindbergh Overpass
  • Dowlen Road Overpass

Beaumont Transit suspended service on Monday, Feb. 15 due to hazardous driving conditions due to the impending storm.  

MORE | Check road conditions at DriveTexas.org

This list will be updated as more information becomes known.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12Newsnow.com...


Related Articles