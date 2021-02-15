LIST: Roads and streets closed in Southeast Texas due to winter storm

Local and state officials have advised Texans to stay off the road as freezing rain and snow create hazardous travel conditions.

TEXAS, USA — Transportation officials are planning the closures of multiple roadways as Southeast Texas is hit with freezing rain and snow through Sunday evening.

Here are some key updates. You can find more details by scrolling through the story, which we are updating throughout the day and night. The newest items will be at the top.

Below is a list of roadways that have been closed due to the weather.

Beaumont

The Beaumont Police Department has announced the closure of:

Maury-Meyers Bridge

Lindbergh Overpass

Dowlen Road Overpass

Beaumont Transit suspended service on Monday, Feb. 15 due to hazardous driving conditions due to the impending storm.

This list will be updated as more information becomes known.

