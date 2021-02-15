Dangerous road conditions: Southeast Texas roads coated in ice, snow after arctic blast

The roads are still dangerous Monday afternoon. TxDOT is advising drivers to stay off of the roads if possible.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Roads across Southeast Texas are still icy and slushy.

Several larger bridges and overpasses across the Golden Triangle are closed.

Monday was a long day of snow, rain and sleet followed by more snow, and the winter wonderland is far from over.

Snow is still covering the roads at Eastex Freeway near Delaware Street. TxDOT is advising drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

For those who have to drive, TxDOT spokesperson Sarah Dupre said to check DriveTexas.org for road closure updates.

"The biggest thing is we need people to stay home, everyone do their part to make the roads as safe as possible," she said. "We need to make sure the roads are clear for any kind of emergency personnel, law enforcement, people who absolutely need to get to work."

TxDOT will be under 24-hour operations until the arctic blast's winter storm is over.

Anyone who has to go out during the winter storm should drive slowly and be prepared to take alternate routes if necessary.

Dupre said drivers should know they should drive below the speed limit due to slick roads, keep a larger following distance between you and the cars in front of you, and put away any distractions like your cellphone.

Current closures:

Maury-Meyers Bridge in Beaumont

Lindbergh Overpass in Beaumont

Dowlen Road Overpass in Beaumont

Rainbow Bridge & Veterans Memorial Bridge between Port Arthur and Bridge City

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge on TX82 in Port Arthur.

WINNIE: I10 eastbound at SH73 is currently closed due to an 18-wheeler across the road. Expect delays. — TxDOT-Beaumont (@TxDOTBeaumont) February 15, 2021

