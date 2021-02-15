LIST: Hospitals, businesses closing ahead of forecasted icestorm, potential snow

This is a list of the hospitals, businesses and government offices closed in Southeast Texas we know about.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Record-low temperatures and potentially freezing rain and snow Sunday night into Monday prompted several businesses in Southeast Texas to announce closures.

This is a list of the closures we know about right now, including hospitals, businesses and government offices county-by-county.

We will update this list as we receive CONFIRMED closure information from credible sources.

Hospitals and Clinics:

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System announced that scheduled outpatient services and surgeries will be cancelled and rescheduled at CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Outpatient Pavilion and CHRISTUS St. Mary Mid-County Outpatient Center due to hazardous travel conditions on Monday, Feb. 15.



Regular visiting hours at the hospitals will also be suspended. Emergency rooms at both hospitals will remain open as usual. Residents should not delay if they are experiencing emergency medical symptoms, CHRISTUS Health spokesperson Nikela Pradier said in a news release.

The Beaumont Bone and Joint Institute will be closed Monday, Feb. 15.

Legacy Community Health Clinics will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15 due to the arctic freeze expected at the Houston and Beaumont clinics. All Telehealth appointments will continue on Monday as scheduled. All in-person appointments will be rescheduled. If the clinics stay closed past Monday, staff will announced the closure by 5 p.m. Monday.

Grocery Stores:

Market Basket stores in Southeast Texas are planning to be open with modified hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15. These hours could change depending on the severity of weather conditions.



"Your safety and the safety of our associates comes first," spokesperson Chrissie Roberts-McDaniel said. "Stay warm, neighbors!"

Government Offices:

Orange County Offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 for President’s Day and Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to forecasted winter weather. Dangerous winter weather is forecasted for Orange County for several days. Residents are asked to pay attention to weather conditions that may change quickly and prepare for possible road and bridge closures. For current road conditions, visit DriveTexas.org.

Waste Management will suspend collection routes in Cameron Parish Monday, Feb. 15 due to hazardous road conditions. Waste Management plans to run trash routes one day, behind if weather and road conditions permit.

The Cameron Parish Police Jury Office will be closed to the public through Wednesday, Feb. 17. Staff will continue to handle parish business and be available by phone and email.