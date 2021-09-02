StormTracker Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn says cold weather is on the way, and an arctic blast is looking more likely.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 12News StormTrackers are closely monitoring an arctic cold front that is sweeping through the state expected to bring one-third to three-fourths of an inch of ice to Southeast Texas.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of Southeast Texas from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon, which mean there is a potential for significant sleet, ice or snow accumulations that may impact travel, according to the National Weather Service.

Cold, arctic air will progressively build into Southeast Texas through the weekend with a possible ice storm Monday, followed by record cold low temperatures Tuesday morning.

12News meteorologist Patrick Vaughn said Tuesday morning could bring historically cold temperatures to Southeast Texas, the coldest since December 25, 1983.

Timeline:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain showers after midnight, mixing with freezing rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet. Some thunder is also possible. High near 37. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday Night: A chance of rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Officials are encouraging people to drive safe as chances of ice storms and power outages remain high.

Tuesday: Low temperatures are likely to be in the teens, reaching record-low temperatures in the area. Sunshine is in the forecast. Rain chances are around 7 percent with northeast winds around 10 mph.

Tuesday night: There's a 40 percent chance of rain around midnight with temperatures in the lower 30s.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday issued a disaster declaration for all 254 Texas counties in response to winter weather across the state.

Gov. Abbott ordered the Texas State Operations Center to be active 24 hours a day through the end of next week.



Precipitation will begin on Sunday afternoon as mainly rain, transitioning to sleet and freezing rain overnight and becoming a mix of sleet, and freezing rain on Monday morning. Precipitation will taper off by Monday evening.

Freezing rain and sleet are likely in Southeast Texas, depending upon the depth of the freezing layer near the surface rather than snow.

Progressively colder weather is forecast through the weekend as lows cool into the 30s with highs in the 40s.

Record low temperatures are then likely Tuesday morning in the middle teens in the Lakes to the upper teens to near 20s in the Triangle.

The primary mode of winter weather that will affect Southeast Texas will be freezing rain and sleet, Vaughn said Thursday afternoon.



Freezing rain and sleet are possible depending upon the depth of the freezing layer near the surface rather than snow.

Areas in and north of the Houston metro are expected to receive 0.1" to 0.25" of accumulating ice. Southeast Texas can expect to see a quarter of an inch to a third of an inch of ice, Vaughn said in a 6 p.m. Friday weather update.

Wild Weather Swings

It wouldn't be winter in Southeast Texas without some wild weather swings, and it's exactly what you can expect into the weekend.

Temps will be falling throughout Friday, so prepare for a cold, rainy weekend.

Rain chances on Friday are 70 percent with a few isolated thunderstorms, though severe storms are not expected.

Friday will bring temperatures to low to mid 40s.

Winter Returns

Patrick says brace for well below-normal temps every day for the next seven days!

Still, mid to low 30s and even 20s are not out of the question this weekend into early next week.

"Pipe-busting weather is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning," Patrick said. He's forecasting 19 degrees as a low Tuesday morning.

Sporadic power outages will be a possibility, according to the National Weather Service. Pipes and sprinkler systems may burst if not properly cared for in advance.

That arctic air sets in as a major round of moisture pushes into Southeast Texas.

Officials recommend planning to stay put for at least a day given where you are Sunday night because travel may be extremely hazardous Monday.

Winter Storm Watch just issued west of SE Texas for the Houston Metro. This means periods of freezing rain, sleet and snow will affect the warned region. https://t.co/UrJOAmpwrZ #12NewsNowWeather pic.twitter.com/bSCR39xvOF — Patrick Vaughn (@PatrickVaughn4) February 12, 2021