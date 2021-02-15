Arctic blast brings winter wonderland in Orange County

The weather in Orange County went from rain to sleet to snow in a matter of hours overnight Monday.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The snow in Southeast Texas has been incredible to see.

Once the sun came out, some people used the opportunity to remove ice from their vehicles and leave their homes.

Like most of Texas, Orange County looked like a winter wonderland Monday afternoon, with snow covering the countryside. From the interstate to shopping centers, not many drivers were on the roads.

Officials have bene asking people to stay home, warning about slick roads and dangerous driving conditions.

Orange County officials said they have not received many calls for service related to winter conditions. As of noon Monday, there are not any widespread power outages like the ones affecting the rest of Texas.

Orange County Judge John Gothia said the region is fortunate that the situation is not worse.

"Everything seems to be good," he said. "We got lucky last night. We didn't get that freezing ice and rain that they were initially calling for. It was mostly snow.

"We're still asking everybody to be careful," Gothia said. "Snow is pretty, and it looks good, but it is still dangerous to drive in."

Gothia and other leaders are asking residents to stay off the roads Monday afternoon due to the snow and ice creating slick conditions on the roads.

With a hard freeze expected Monday night, the snow and ice is projected to stick around to Wednesday. TxDOT is urging residents who have to drive to use caution.

