'They put a monster in charge': Beaumont law firm at center of federal lawsuit against Little League Baseball, Inc.

The lawsuit claims the Plaintiffs are victims and survivors of childhood sexual assault, molestation and abuse at the hands of 38-year-old Adam Isaacks.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A Beaumont law firm has filed what they describe as a "historic federal sex abuse case" against a former Evadale Little League coach accused of sex crimes against children.

The Bernsen Law Firm announced Monday that eight plaintiffs and their families have filed a lawsuit against Little League Baseball, Inc., Texas District 12 Little League and Evadale Little League in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

The lawsuit claims the plaintiffs are victims and survivors of childhood sexual assault, molestation and abuse at the hands of their Little League Coach and league president, Adam Isaacks, 38.

"The abuse started when some minor Plaintiffs were just 7 and 8-years-old and continued for a period of years until the age of 11 and 12,” according to news release from the firm.

Isaacks faces five different charges, which could mean as many as five victims are involved. He is being held in the Jasper County Jail where his bonds total $6.5 million and include bonds for charges brought in both Jasper and Sabine County.

The lawsuit says Isaaks, the little league president and coach, chose his victims from his Evadale Little League baseball roster and "fully exploited the position of authority bestowed upon him" by the Little League Baseball institution.

“Defendants are liable for the grooming, sexual assaults, molestation and abuses suffered by the Plaintiffs. All such grooming occurred under the authority of Little League Baseball, on the baseball field of Evadale Little League, during practices and games," Bernsen Law Firm said.

They also say the defendants allegedly failed to enforce safety precautions to guard against the "foreseeable" risk of sexual assault in the context of Little League Baseball.

"Defendants failed to comply with their duties and obligations to implement safety awareness, education and training to protect minor plaintiffs,” the firm said.



Isaacks was first arrested on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in Sabine County.

At the time of his arrest, parents and family members of the Little Leaguers found Isaacks hiding in a trailer located at the Bear Creek Hunting Club.

They surrounded the trailer and blocked all escape routes until law enforcement officers took him into custody.



On Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, Isaacks was transferred to the Jasper County Jail, where he was charged with one count of indecency with a child, law enforcement searched his home, and his bond was set at $500,000.

On Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, his bond was raised to $1 million for that charge. On the following Tuesday, Jan. 4 Jasper County an additional charge of continuous sex abuse of a child, raising his bond to $5 million in the county.



On Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, he was also charged with three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child in Sabine County. The charges in Sabine County carry a $500,000 bond amount with each count, bringing his total bond in the county to $1.5 million.

Four of the charges against Isaacks are “continuous sexual contact.”



The investigation into this case began in early December when a child told his parents he had been abused by Isaacks, according to Jasper County Chief Deputy Scott Duncan. Duncan said he could not provide further details due to the nature of the investigation.

One of the mothers said her son was invited to several outings with Isaacks and his family. She never thought anything of the outings until she received a call from her child.



“My child called me begging to come home on the 11th. I picked him up that evening,” the mother said.



After picking him up and hearing about the alleged incident, the mother said she reported her son’s claims to the sheriff’s office immediately.



“He stole their innocence,” one mother said. “This man was grooming. He was grooming them. He had us, the whole community fooled.”



Officials received reports of similar allegations and Isaacks could face more charges. Members of the Evadale community are urging those who have similar claims to come forward.



“Anyone else that comes forward, there is an army here waiting to help whether it be moms, dads, grandparents,” one mother said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more information.

