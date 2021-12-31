Silsbee man arrested on indecency with a child charges, Jasper County Chief Deputy says

Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said the investigation into the case began earlier this month when a child in Jasper County told his parents about an alleged incident.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A Silsbee man had been arrested and charged with indecency with of a child, according to Jasper County Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan.

Duncan said the investigation into the case began earlier this month when a child in Jasper County told his parents about an alleged incident.

Duncan following an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Adam Isaacks.

Isaacks was arrested Thursday evening near Hemphill in Sabine County.

Isaacks was taken to the Sabine County Jail, where he was arraigned and bond set at $500,000.

According to Duncan, on Friday morning Isaacks was transported to the Jasper County Jail where he is still being held.

Duncan says the investigation is ongoing and there is a possibility that Isaacks could face additional charges as the sheriff's office has received reports of other similar incidents.

Due to the sensitivity of the case and the ages of those involved, no additional information can be released.

Isaacks' name and email address is listed on Evadale's Little League website.

It is not known if any of the alleged incidents involved youth in that organization.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.