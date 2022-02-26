Investigation underway after 1 injured in Saturday evening Orange County shooting

Orange County Sheriffs were called to the 2800 block of Patillo Road shortly after 3 p.m.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a Saturday evening shooting in Orange County.

Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 2800 block of Patillo Road shortly after 3 p.m. Responding deputies learned that a shooting had occurred at a house in the area.

According to Capt. Joey Jacobs, the shooting victim went to the Grandma’s Country Style Restaurant, located at 33 Patillo Road, where he was found and treated for his injuries. He was later transported to CHRISTUS ST. Elizabeth and is expected to survive.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and no suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

