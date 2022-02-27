'Downtown Beaumont was alive' | Mardi Gras Southeast Texas organizers 'tickled pink' by its success

The plan for future Mardi Gras Southeast Texas celebrations is to continue making them better than the last.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Sunday was the last day for community members to go out and enjoy Mardi Gras Southeast Texas in downtown Beaumont.

Event organizers said Mardi Gras Southeast Texas was a success and are already planning for 2023. Those who attended felt that downtown Beaumont came to life as the festivities took place.

"Crowds are fantastic,” Tim Romero, event organizer, said. “The people coming in. They're ready to have a good time. Sunshine does that to folks, and we couldn't be happier about it."

Romero believes that the 2022' festivities successfully rivaled the 2020's despite the cold temperatures.

“Big crowds, these people, this is Southeast Texas,” Romero said. “We got the best people in the world, and they just love to come out and get into the color and festivity of Mardi Gras.”

Area food vendors were also excited and thankful for the large turnout.

“Last night, of course with the Nelly concert, there was a lot of people out, so we did a good business last night, um, even though it was so cold,” Paula Baker, co-owner of BBQ & Cajun Too food truck, said. “And then today, like I said, with the weather, it's been really great.”

Baker and her husband started their food trucking business a year ago. Vendors said events like Mardi Gras Southeast Texas help them grow their businesses.

Baker said she goes out of her way to support other vendors because she knows how much the extra business can help. The kind act is always returned.

“We go around to all the other vendors and get food, so, support each other we do, and they come to us too," Baker said.

Area vendors expressed how their survival is based on the support they get from members of the community. Vendors believe that supporting area businesses keeps money within the community.

"Local money stays local,” Candie Rutledge said. “Other money goes out of town, so you know, support the local guy."

After Mardi Gras Southeast Texas' 2021 cancellation due to COVID-19, event organizers expected a large turnout. Organizers said they were "tickled pink" by the event's success.

“We put a bunch of people in here," Romero said. "We couldn't put them any more in last night, and we were still selling tickets at 11:00 for folks to come in."

