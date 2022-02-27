x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Investigation underway after 1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday morning Port Arthur wreck

It happened around 4 a.m. on FM 365 near Jade Avenue.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are currently investigating what led to a fatal early Sunday morning wreck in Port Arthur.

It happened around 4 a.m. on FM 365 near Jade Avenue in the Port Acres area. 

One person died as a result of the wreck and another was taken to a nearby hospital but is expected to survive, according to Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

MORE | Get Southeast Texas traffic info 

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” Newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Related Articles

In Other News

'My heart is broken' | Trayvon Martin's death drew worldwide attention to issues of race, justice