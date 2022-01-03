Bond raised for Evadale Little League President accused of indecency with a child

“Everyone always warned about stranger danger,” one mother said. “You forget about the family members, or friend, or the coach.”



The investigation into this case began in early December when a child told his parents about alleged abuse from Isaack, according to Jasper County Chief Deputy Scott Duncan. Chief Duncan could not provide further details due to the nature of the investigation.



One of the mothers said her son was invited to several outings with Isaack and his family. She never thought anything of the outings until she received a call from her child.



“My child called me begging to come home on the 11th. I picked him up that evening,” the mother said.



After picking him up and hearing about the alleged incident, the mother said she reported her son’s claims to the sheriff’s office immediately.



“He stole their innocence,” one mother said. “This man was grooming. He was grooming them. He had us, the whole community fooled.”



Sheriff’s deputies said Isaack is currently being held in the Jasper County Jail on a $500,000 bond.



Officials said they have received reports of similar allegations and Isaack could face more charges. Members of the Evadale community are urging those who have similar claims to come forward.



“Anyone else that comes forward, there is an army here waiting to help whether it be moms, dads, grandparents,” one mother said.



This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more information.