Mail-in voting in Texas for the 2020 election

Voting by mail will play a big role in the 2020 election

BEAUMONT, Texas — We're in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic and Election Day is fast approaching. While some changes are being made to protect in-person voting, we could see a surge in voting by mail this election.

Below is information about mail-in voting for the upcoming November 3 election, directly from the Texas Secretary of State website.

Am I eligible to vote by mail?

Not everyone can vote early by mail. To be eligible, you must be a registered voter and meet one of the following requirements:

Away from the county of residence on Election Day and during the early voting period

Sick or disabled

65 years of age or older on Election Day

Confined in jail, but eligible to vote

Deadlines

The last day to apply for a ballot for the November 3, 2020 general election is October 23. And keep in mind – that is the date the application is received, not when it’s postmarked.

How do I vote by mail?

First, you need to get an Application for Ballot by Mail (or ABBM). Then follow these steps.

Print (PDF) the ABBM form OR submit an order online and an ABBM will be mailed to you. Complete Sections 1 through 8. Sign and Date Section 10. If you were unable to sign the application and someone witnessed your signature, that person must complete Section 11. If someone helped you complete the application or mailed the application for you, that person must complete Section 11. Affix postage. If you printed the application you must place it in your own envelope and add postage.

If you ordered the application online and it was mailed to you - fold the application in half, moisten top tab, seal and add postage. Address and mail the completed ABBM to the Early Voting Clerk in your county. You may also fax the application if a fax machine is available in the early voting clerk’s office. You also have the option of submitting a scanned copy of the completed and signed application to the Early Voting Clerk via email. If an ABBM is faxed or emailed, then the original, hard copy of the application MUST be mailed and received by the early voting clerk no later than the 4th business day.



The Early Voting Clerk is the County Clerk or Elections Administrator for your county Contact information, including mailing addresses, fax numbers if available, and email addresses for the Early Voting Clerks are available on this website.

We have specific county information below. Check the links below for the individual counties for the very latest information on mail-in voting..

**ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE DATED AND SIGNED**

Jefferson County

To apply, send your application by regular mail to:

Jefferson County Clerk

P.O. Box 1151

Beaumont, Texas 77704

If you send by common or contract carrier, have it sent to:

Jefferson County Clerk’s Office

1085 Pearl St.

Beaumont, TX 77701

Fax: 409-839-2394

**Please note, the law has changed. To be effective, an application for ballot by mail submitted by FAX or EMAIL must also be submitted by mail and be received by the early voting clerk no later than the fourth business day after the transmission by fax or email is received.

Hardin County

To apply, send your application by regular mail to:

Hardin County Clerk's Office

P.O. Box 38

Kountze, Texas 77625