ExxonMobil meets with United Steelworkers leaders to discuss new proposal initiated by the union

A USW representative did not say what the proposal included.

BEAUMONT, Texas — ExxonMobil sat down with United Steelworkers union leaders on Tuesday to discuss a new proposal to end the union lockout.

The proposal was initiated by the union according to union representative Bryan Gross

Gross did not say what was detailed in the proposal but tells 12News it's up to ExxonMobil to determine what's next.

Last week the United Steelworkers Union voted to reject the latest offer from ExxonMobil. On the heels of that vote, the union reached out to ExxonMobil to discuss the new union-lead proposal.

The biggest sticking points for the union deal with safety and seniority Gross told 12News on Tuesday. He says right now the union does not know where ExxonMobil stands on the latest proposal.

"It's just a flat rejection, that's what makes it hard. We're having to counter complete proposals and just kind of guess at what they have a problem with and try to figure out where they're at because they won't tell us where they're at," Gross said.

12News has reached out to ExxonMobil for comment but has yet to hear from the company.

No date has been set for the two parties to meet again.

The two parties didn't get anywhere between then and the notice of a lockout given on April 23.

Then, on May 1, 2021, more than 600 union workers were officially locked out of the downtown Beaumont facility.

