FDA panel considers Pfizer's COVID-19 shot for young children

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel will decide if they'll recommend a dose of the shot to an age group under 12, then the decision moves on to the CDC.

Key federal health officials met Tuesday to decide if a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine should be offered to children 5- to 11-years-old. It's a move that could see children receiving coronavirus vaccine shots as early as November.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee began discussions at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday.



A study of elementary schoolchildren found the Pfizer shots are nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infection -- even though the youngsters received just a third of the dose given to teens and adults.

In a preliminary analysis last week, Food and Drug Administration reviewers said that protection would “clearly outweigh” the risk of a very rare side effect in almost all scenarios of the pandemic. Now FDA’s advisers are combing through that data to see if they agree.

On Monday, drug maker Moderna said that a low dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and appears to work in 6- to 11-year-olds, as the company moves closer to trying to expand shots to kids.

As the Associated Press reported earlier, competitor Pfizer's kid-sized vaccine doses seem to be moving closer to widespread use, now undergoing evaluation by the Food and Drug Administration for nearly the same age group — starting at age 5. Pfizer's vaccine is already authorized for anyone 12 or older.

Once the FDA makes its recommendation to authorize the shot for ages 5 to 11, it will then move to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory group. That panel is scheduled to meet on Nov. 2 and 3, according to reports.

Booster doses of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have already been authorized by U.S. officials, but there are still restrictions on who qualifies.

At about six months after the last Pfizer or Moderna vaccination, people are urged to get a booster if they are 65 or older, nursing home residents, or at least 50 and at increased risk of severe disease because of health problems. It is unclear what health officials will initially recommend after possibly approving the shots for ages under 12-years-old.

Pfizer’s study tracked 2,268 children ages 5 to 11 who got two shots three weeks apart of either a placebo or the kid dose. Vaccinated youngsters developed levels of virus-fighting antibodies just as strong as teens and young adults who got the full-strength shots.

And so far, 16 kids given dummy shots developed symptomatic COVID-19 compared to three vaccinated youngsters, meaning the vaccine was nearly 91% effective. Most of the study data was collected in the U.S. during August and September as the delta variant surged.