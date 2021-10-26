No weapons found after threat called in to Marshall Middle school

When the threat was received "mid-morning" the campus was immediately placed on lockdown.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The day after two Beaumont high schools were locked down due to threats a Beaumont middle school was forced into lockdown due to a threat for nearly two hours.

Students at Marshall Middle School in Beaumont's west end were put on lockdown after the school received a phone call making a threat about "weapons on school grounds" according to the Beaumont Independent School District.

When the threat was received "mid-morning" the campus was immediately placed on lockdown according to a news release from the district.

BISD Police and Beaumont Police officers responded searched "in and around the campus" but did not find any weapons the district said.

Parents were notified of the lockdown via the district's emergency call-out system and asked not to avoid the campus during the investigation.

Just before noon the district reported that the all-clear had been given. Classes resumed for the rest of the day as scheduled the district said.

A Parent told 12News that her daughter texted her at 10:12 a.m. saying that they were on lockdown but that she had not received a call from the district.

"The safety and security of our staff and students is a top priority for the District. As such, BISD takes any and all threats made regarding our campuses seriously and responds as if the threat is real," the district said in the news release.

BISD Police are continuing to investigate the source of the threat and ask that anyone with information call them at (409) 617-7000.

Parents also told 12News that their students were telling them via text that students were being checked with metal detectors, being patted down and having their bags searched during the lockdown.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From the Beaumont Independent School District...

Mid-Morning on Tuesday, October 26, administrators at Marshall Middle School received a phone call making a threat of weapons on school grounds. Campus administrators and the BISD police department immediately responded by initiating a lockdown while BISD police and other local law enforcement agencies that included BPD assessed the situation.

The campus alerted parents via the emergency call-out system advising that the campus was on lockdown and asked parents to avoid the area while the investigation was in progress. Authorities searched in and around the campus and found no threat. Classes will resume as normal for the remainder of the day.

The safety and security of our staff and students is a top priority for the District. As such, BISD takes any and all threats made regarding our campuses seriously and responds as if the threat is real. Beaumont ISD Police Officers are continuing to investigate the source of the allegations and encourage anyone with information to contact 409-617-7000.