Port Arthur mom urging city to take preventive action at apartment complexes after death of son

BEAUMONT, Texas — A mother in Port Arthur wants city leaders to take action to prevent crimes and make it easier for police to catch criminals.

Somebody shot and killed her son the night before his birthday in January 2022.

Deborah Freeman doesn't want another parent to go through what's she's faced.

"I just know whatever's been done in dark shall come to light,” Deborah Freeman said. “I believe that. And I believe the people that did this to my son, the murderers, will be brought to justice. They will."

Port Arthur Police haven't arrested anyone in her son Marcus Freeman's murder.

She wants to address a larger issue that police face in solving major crimes, a lack of clear evidence.

Deborah Freeman said she's noticed a lot of major crimes happening at apartments in Port Arthur, and she wants the city to add new security measures at complexes around town.

Deborah Freeman said her son Marcus Freeman was likely shot and killed outside Normandy Apartments on the night of January 20, just hours before his 34th birthday.

But his body wasn't found until the next day.

"It's unspeakable. I just hope no other mother ever has to go through this," Deborah Freeman said.

She said Port Arthur Police are still looking into his murder, but are hitting roadblocks.

"They don't have good lighting and they have no security cameras," Deborah Freeman said.

Freeman said that's the case at many apartment complexes in town.

That's why she spoke up at the Port Arthur City Council meeting this week.

She's asking for the city to install added security at these apartments.

"It's hard to prove a crime when you really don't have a lot of evidence to go on,” Deborah Freeman said. “A camera and a security light, those are things that could deter the criminals as well as be able to identify."

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie said he supports freeman's idea.

"You're a lot safer with a camera because if someone does do something, anything, you would have footage of it," Bartie said.

Bartie said there is one hiccup.

The city can't enforce that security cameras be installed because the complexes are privately owned.

But he said he'd still like to see the owners take action.

"I would ask all property owners and those companies that actually manage these facilities to consider doing just that," Bartie said.

Meanwhile, Deborah Freeman said she won't stop fighting until her son's killers are caught and she gets justice for Marcus Deborah Freeman.

"I just want them to go to jail, find Jesus and stay there for the rest of their lives,” Deborah Freeman said. “They don't deserve to enjoy a family. They don't deserve, as far as I'm concerned, to grow up. It's too late for that. You made that decision when you killed my son."

Deborah Freeman said Port Arthur City Attorney Valecia Tizeno told her she would look into getting around the legal obstacles of installing the security cameras.

She said Marcus Freeman leaves behind seven kids.

