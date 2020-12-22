Three arrested in Port Arthur after high-speed chase in stolen truck

The chase had speeds up to 90 mph, police said.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Three people are in police custody Tuesday afternoon after a high-speed chase that ended at a Port Arthur apartment complex, according to an officer at the scene.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety tried to stop the stolen truck in the 1800 block of West 73, but the driver didn’t stop.

The chase had speeds up to 90 mph, police said.

The chase ended at the Normandy Apartments on Normandy Avenue. The three people inside the truck were taken into police custody.

Port Arthur Police officers joined DPS troopers to help end the chase.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.