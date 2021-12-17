Separate overnight shootings and stabbings in Port Arthur leave multiple injured

One person was shot and another was stabbed during one incident, and in another, multiple were shot and at least three people were injured.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — It was a violent Thursday night in Port Arthur.

There was an incident involving multiple individuals in the 1300 block of Sabine, in which police responded to an altercation.

One person was shot and another was stabbed during the incident.

There was also reports of shots fired nearby at Normandy Apartments, in the 3800 block of Normandy.

Multiple were shot and at least three people were injured.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.