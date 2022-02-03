Southeast Texas family selling t-shirts for donations benefitting Ukrainian troops as war continues

One Ukrainian family in Lumberton decided to partner with another Lumberton business to make 'Stand With Ukraine' t-shirts as a fundraiser.

BEAUMONT, Texas — As war rages in Ukraine and the world watches in disbelief, people are asking how they can help.

One Ukrainian family in Lumberton decided to partner with another Lumberton business to make 'Stand With Ukraine' t-shirts as a fundraiser.

MORE | How you can get your shirt to help donate to Ukrainian troops

12News is told the money raised will go directly to supporting Ukrainian troops.

Igor Gusyakov and one of his friends in Ukraine spoke with 12News on Wednesday about where they're hiding from Russian troops and the overall frightening situation.

On the outskirts of Kiev, people are looking for safety in darkness.

"They asked us to switch off the light. So, for them not to see us and all the windows are closed and all the street lights are off because you know, they are bombarding everything they see, especially at night,” said Lyudmila Skorlupina.

Skorlupina is a school teacher in Bucha, Ukraine, which is less than 20 miles outside the capital, Kiev.

She's hiding in the dark in her home on Wednesday. She went out to get bread for her family on Tuesday, not knowing what she would encounter.

"I saw a dead body and people said that there were three more people in the center,” Skorlupina said. “So, they were just lying on the ground and it was a real shock for me, actually, because I saw it myself."

12News met Skorlupina through Igor Gusyakov, a Ukrainian Assistant Superintendent at Lumberton Independent School District.

He has been in the United States for over a decade, but his family is still back home in Ukraine.

"It's scary. Every morning, I wake up and think 'Is this really happening?' But then I check social media and messages from my family and like, yeah, it's really happening. It's still there,” Gusyakov said.

Though they can't be there to support them, Gusyakov and his wife found a way to help from a distance.

"We started this fundraiser with t-shirts," Gusyakov said.

Gusyakov’s sister made the t-shirt designs while hiding in this bomb shelter.

They partnered with a Lumberton business named All For You Boutique, and all the proceeds go directly to support Ukrainian military forces.

"National Bank of Ukraine opened a special account for all the internationals. Everyone who's outside the US is able to donate in different currencies," Gusyakov said.

Gusyakov said while he's eager to help, he also wants to take a strong stance by being on the right side of history.

"There's one side you know, people in bomb shelters, people dying, children dying, families separated,” Gusyakov said. “The other side of the story is the power-hungry dictator who is killing people."

The t-shirts range from $20-$24 and they'll be taking orders until March 11.

As of Wednesday, Gusyakov said they've already had over 150 orders, and they just posted it last night.

MORE | How you can get your shirt to help donate to Ukrainian troops