Humane Society of Southeast Texas partnering with PetSmart during National Pet Adoption week

The two teamed up to help find you a new best friend.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new partnership is aiming to get more of your feline friends into their furever homes.

This is National Pet Adoption week, and the Humane Society of Southeast Texas has a lot to celebrate. They're about to move into a new facility.

The Humane Society and PetSmart teamed up to find you a new best friend.

Cuddles, kisses, and a companion is what the felines at the Humane Society of Southeast Texas can offer you or your family.

Ringing in National Adoption Week, the manager of PetSmart Port Arthur Maranda Williams, partnered up to get these kitties a home.

“Everyday adoption center that's what we do is cats, we try to fill it up as possible and get some cats adopted out, and sometimes the Humane Society or other organizations come in with dogs on the weekends in order to get those adopted,” Williams said.

With these cats coming in already spayed, with up-to-date shots, there is no worry for your furry friend. And all the proceeds from adopting your cat will directly go back to the Humane Society.

Taylor Westphal said this partnership is beneficial for both parties.

“Super beneficial for the both of us,” Westphal said. “It allows us to alleviate the stress we have on our facility for space and for the animals. They take the cats here for adoption and have same-day adoption which is a bit different than our shelter, but we have made it work since a cat has already been adopted.”

While some first-time pet owners may have questions, there is a booklet given out to any owner who adopts this week, for National Adoption Week, with coupons.

“With PetSmart, if a dog or cat is adopted within our facility, there is an adoption book with coupons that they receive absolutely free,” Williams said. “To help them get started with their new home and have the basics they need to thrive at their new home.”

The shelter's soft opening is going to be later next week. So, stay tuned to 12 News for updates on when to adopt your ‘furever’ friend.