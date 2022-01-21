Investigation underway after body found in car at Port Arthur apartment complex

This is the second body found in Port Arthur on Friday.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An investigation is underway after a second body was found in Port Arthur on Friday.

Police received a call shortly after 3:30 p.m. from a person who said they saw someone "slumped over" in a car.

Responding officers were able to locate the vehicle and did find a body inside, according to Detective Sadie Guedry. The vehicle was parked at the Normandy Apartments located on Normandy Avenue.

Police do not believe the two incidents are related. The investigation is still in its early stages and as of now, there is no further information.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

